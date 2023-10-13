Is Fiji good for hiking? In a word, yes. From strolling along a volcanic coastline to tiptoeing around tree roots up a cloud-topped mountain, this South Pacific island nation is a hiker’s heaven. Think waterfalls flowing into natural pools, empty beaches best reached on foot, vibrant birdlife and views that stretch all the way to the horizon.

While you’ll need to watch where you step, hiking in Fiji is very safe overall. There are no dangerous snakes, spiders or mammals on the trails, with the only major pest being mosquitoes. As you prepare for a trek that might take place under full sun or during rain showers on any given day, packing both sun protection and a lightweight rain jacket is wise.

Before you hit the trails, note that many of the most scenic trails in Fiji are best done with a guide. If do plan to trek on your own, ensure the trail doesn’t cut through a village. If it does, be sure to pack a gift (sevusevu) like kava before asking for permission to explore. Here's our round-up of the best hikes in Fiji.

Lavena Coastal Walk

Best coastal hike

1o km (6.2mi) round trip; 4–5 hours; easy

A leisurely path that weaves along Taveuni’s volcanic coastline, the Lavena Coastal Walk is one of the most scenic and varied hikes in Fiji, with a totally different segment seemingly around every curve. Beaches change from sugar white to ash grey, while a few creek crossings and villages along the way add excitement. Fragrant fruit trees, bold bright flowers and leaves that look like elephant ears line the trail. Finally, the path cedes to a freshwater pool fed by waterfalls. While the first chute is immediately visible, a swim beyond a rock corridor reveals Lavena’s hidden waterfall. During high tide, it’s possible to take a boat ride back to the trailhead, halving the time, distance and effort needed for the round trip.

A hike up Mount Batilamu offers bright flowers, beautiful birds and truly dramatic views © De Agostini / Getty Images

Mount Batilamu

Best hike for views

12 km (7.5mi) round trip; 5–6 hours; moderate

A proud part of Viti Levu’s dramatic, Jurassic Park–like coastline is Mount Batilamu, one of the highest mountain peaks in Fiji. Tufts of clouds linger over the mountaintops, casting shadows on the grasslands below. In Koroyanitu National Heritage Park, hikers can trek to the top of Mount Batilamu with or without a guide, as rolling grasslands lead to creek crossings and up to the expansive limestone face.

On a clear day, you’ll catch views that span to the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands as you spot birds like honeyeaters, warblers, golden whistlers and Polynesian starlings. If you’re all tuckered out, spend the night in a basic lodge atop the mountain for stargazing without the haze of city lights.

Viti Levu Cross-Island Hike

Best multi-day hike

17+km (10+mi); 3 days; moderate to hard

For Fiji’s most immersive hiking adventure, venture on a three-day trek across Viti Levu, the country’s largest island. Talanoa Treks offers a guided hike through the villages of Naga and Nubutautau, on which you’ll spend each night in a village as you learn about Fijian culture through food and warm hospitality. Treks lead through grasslands, lush forests, along streams and to waterfalls, including the impressive Nabalesere cascade. Expect to scramble across rocky crags, through mud puddles and across creek beds during vigorous days. (Don’t wear shoes you’re too attached to.)

Expect deep expertise from your leader, as Fijian guides know these mountains better than anyone. Joji Tamani, one of Fiji’s most experienced hikers, helped set the course for Eco Challenge Fiji: The World’s Toughest Race.

Easily accessible via a manicured pathway, Tavoro Falls appeals to swimmers of all hiking abilities © Don Mammoser / Shutterstock

Tavoro Falls (Bouma Falls)

Best hike for waterfalls

7 km (4.3mi) round trip; 3–4 hours; easy to moderate

On Taveuni, Fiji’s appropriately nicknamed Garden Island, you’ll discover a trio of impressive mist-making waterfalls in Bouma National Heritage Park. The first and tallest of them, Tavoro Falls is reached via a flat 10-minute walk along a manicured pathway. This makes the swimming hole ideal for young families or travelers not comfortable with steep climbs who might still enjoy jumping off a ledge behind the curtain into the cool pool below. Further waterfalls in the park involve a trek up a steep and oftentimes slick path across a stream and into a hardwood forest. Yet views of Taveuni’s coastline and palm tree groves from the trail make even the most exhausted hikers feel inspired.

Mount Tomanivi

Best hike for serious heights

4.5 km (2.8mi) round trip; 5 hours; hard

In search of superlatives? Then hiking to the top of Fiji’s highest mountain at 1324m (4343ft) is a must. Get a guide for this journey, and you’ll be led up a steep trail along Mount Tomanivi’s ridge, keeping hands free and feet nimble, as exposed vines and roots can be the key to staying stable or causing a stumble. Once you make it to the top, views stretch out to the neighboring islands and mountains beyond – and make jaws drop.

A hike through the rainforest in Suva is stunning but only to be done on a sunny day © EAGiven / Getty Images

Mount Korobaba

Best hike near Suva

5.6km (3.4mi) round trip; 3 hours; hard

One of the most popular hikes for residents of Fiji’s capital city (though less so than Colo-I-Suva), the Mount Korobaba trail is a mud path that cuts through a tropical forest as well as occasional patches of root crops like dalo and cassava. The entrance to the trailhead can be a challenge to find, as it’s tucked behind an intimidating cement factory; if you’re lucky, a local will point you in the right direction. Once underway, you can find your way to the top to admire all of Suva – but only venture on this hike under a sunny sky. A rain cloud will kill the view and turn the trail into peanut butter.

Vuaqava Saltwater Lake

Best remote hike

5km (3mi) round trip; 3 hours; easy

The island of Vuaqava in Fiji’s remote Lau archipelago was abandoned during a cholera outbreak in the last century and is no longer inhabited. It’s now only accessible by private boat or as part of a trip on board Captain Cook Cruises’ MV Reef Endeavour small-ship cruise. The trail begins at a sugar-sand beach with a thriving coral reef just a few fin kicks away. It leads into dense forest, where gargantuan coconut crabs can be spotted crushing the fruit with their giant claws. The end of the trail leads to a mile-wide, saltwater lake. Geologists are still scratching their heads over how this sparkling marvel came to be.

Vatalutu Trail

Best hike for remote beaches

8.9km (5.5mi) round trip; 4–5 hours; moderate

You’ll feel as though you’re on a desert island adventure by trekking across Vatalutu Island, one of the islands of Kadavu. The trail starts at the beach and weaves through lush rainforest before opening out to an untouched beach. Bring along a mask, snorkel and swimwear, as a dip among the among rays, reef sharks and sea turtles around Great Astrolabe Reef is a deserved reward after hours of effort.

Suva Sea Wall

Best walk for culture and best accessible route

5 km (3.1mi) one way; 2 hours; easy

Go on a self-guided walking tour of the Suva Sea Wall to see some of the capital’s historical and natural highlights. The walk begins at the colonial-era Grand Pacific Hotel and loops around Albert Park, passing the Government Building. Next, you’ll take a wander through Fiji Museum and Thurston Gardens before crossing over to the sea wall sidewalk and admiring the State House of Fiji. Walk along the sea wall to My Suva Park. In the evenings, this route is popular with locals squeezing in exercise around dinner. If you prefer your walking only one way, taxis are easy to flag down on either end, costing around FJD$6 (US$2.80) to return.