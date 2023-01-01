After visiting the museum, ponder on your new found knowledge with a wander through these compact but beautiful gardens ( M032A). The dense conglomeration of native flora and surrounding lawns are less manicured and more scattered haphazardly but heavy landscaping would detract from the tropical element. The colourful vegetation will generate appreciative murmurs from the casual visitor and much of the vegetation is also labelled for the benefit of avid horticulturalists.

Crisscrossing walking trails traverse the park, and bench seating provides sensory-fatigue relief. It's a lovely spot for a picnic, particularly if you camp yourself under one of the grand and stately fig trees.