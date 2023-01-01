If you are a keen walker or nature lover, the Koroyanitu National Heritage Park is definitely worth a visit. There are six villages within the park that cooperate as part of an ecotourism project. They maintain the landscape and tracks, and subsequently earn tourist dollars through village stays and manning the office.

Those who make the climb to the summit of Castle Rock, from Nase Lodge, will be rewarded with panoramic views of the Mamanucas and Yasawas. A marked track leads its way up; it takes about four hours (one way). There is also a two-hour hike that takes in a waterfall, the terraced gardens at Tunutunu and the Navuratu village site. A full-day hike to Mt Koroyanitu visits the remains of a fortified village.