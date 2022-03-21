This is where you wish you were right now. Remote and authentic yet easily accessed from Viti Levu and home to comfortable, ecofriendly resorts, Kadavu blends Fiji’s best assets. As your plane lands on a tiny airstrip surrounded by luminescent sea, volcanic peaks and intense forest, you’ll feel like an adventurer. Your flight will be followed by a boat ride to your resort past prehistoric-looking coves, and when you reach your destination you can grab your snorkel or dive gear to get below the waves and explore the incredible Great Astrolabe Reef – the world's fourth-largest barrier reef.

Meanwhile, the Lau and Moala Groups are for those who have the time and endurance to seek out even more pristine environments: think turquoise waters, hardly touched jungle and traditional villages. Only the truly dedicated need apply – there are few facilities for travellers, and getting there is a logistical exercise in itself.