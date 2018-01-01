Welcome to Nacula
Nacula, a hilly volcanic island, is the third largest in the Yasawas. Blanketed with rugged hills and soft peaks, its interior is laced with well-trodden paths leading to villages and small coves. It is possible to follow a trail inland through mangroves from the resorts on the southern point to those at Long Beach. Keep an eye out for mudskippers, a not-particularly-pretty amphibious fish living in the tidal streams among the mangroves; despite their primordial-swamp appearance, they apparently go very well in a coconut curry. For a broader view of your surrounds, a two- to three-hour return hike above Nabua Lodge provides 360-degree views across the islands.
There are four villages on Nacula island, including Nacula, home of Ratu Epeli Vuetibau Bogileka, the high chief of Nacula Tikina. The tikina (group of villages) includes the islands of Nacula, Tavewa, Nanuya Levu, Nanuya Lailai and Matacawalevu, and is home to about 3500 people. Catching a Sunday church service in one of the villages is a real treat; most resorts will arrange free transport for their guests.
Nacula has some of the finest beaches, swimming and snorkelling in Fiji, particularly at Long Beach.