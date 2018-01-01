Welcome to Nacula

Nacula, a hilly volcanic island, is the third largest in the Yasawas. Blanketed with rugged hills and soft peaks, its interior is laced with well-trodden paths leading to villages and small coves. It is possible to follow a trail inland through mangroves from the resorts on the southern point to those at Long Beach. Keep an eye out for mudskippers, a not-particularly-pretty amphibious fish living in the tidal streams among the mangroves; despite their primordial-swamp appearance, they apparently go very well in a coconut curry. For a broader view of your surrounds, a two- to three-hour return hike above Nabua Lodge provides 360-degree views across the islands.

