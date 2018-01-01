Welcome to Nausori Highlands

In stark contrast to the dense rainforests of the eastern highlands, the Nausori Highlands ascend into the interior in a panorama of grassy moguls. Massive folds of pale green tussle and tumble into the background as the coastline diminishes along the horizon. Patchy areas of forest and small villages are scattered in the hills. The more remote the village, the more traditional the villagers are in their ways. Sunday is a day of rest and worship, so visits to the two main villages of Navala and Bukuya on this day may be disruptive and unappreciated. The villagers in Navala are Catholic and the villagers in Bukuya are Methodist.

