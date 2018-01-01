Half-Day Fiji Zip-Line Tour From Coral Coast Hotels

The Nadi Zip-Line TourZip Fiji’s newest zip-line, only 1.5 - 2 hours from Coral Coast, is an unprecedented adventure of over 3 miles (5km) of zip-lines woven into a truly spectacular wilderness setting of caves, canyons and mountaintops. Soaring higher, faster and longer than ever before these 16 giant zip-lines offer jaw-dropping speeds and breathtaking ocean views with the added adventure of limestone cave exploration. In this tour, you’ll experience three different ecosystems.The upper part of the mountain is abundant with old growth vesi trees. These big hardwood trees are used to make the bowls for the native kava ceremonies. Most of the vesi’s have been cut down, so this makes the Nadi tour quite unique.Then, you transition to the lower section of the mountain, which is filled with rain trees and, of course, the caves, which are an exotic ecosystem unlike any other. Also included in your day is a walk-through tour of the limestone caves where you will have a delicious lunch.Outstanding ViewsThis course is designed so that the zip-line platforms have unique and stunning views. At the top of the mountain, you get a 360 degree view, and 270 degrees of that is ocean. You’re up there looking out on the Mamanuca Islands, Plantation Island, and Tavarua, a popular surfing spot. And also the entrance to Momi bay, where you can see the tourist cruise ships, the channel, and the reefs.