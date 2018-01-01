7-Night Remote Northern Four Cultures Discovery Cruise

Your cruise begins as you depart Port Denarau in the afternoon on Day 1. Feel the relaxation wash over you the second you step aboard. Each morning or afternoon is spent at a different island location, and cruising is done at night or during meals so you can spend your days exploring island beaches and villages.Go in search of gentle manta rays in their natural hatchery and snorkel on the world’s third longest barrier reef. Travel by tender up the Labasa River to visit Vanua Levu’s largest town, experience the busiest natural produce market and a Bollywood show from Labasa's biggest ethnic group. A lovo feast, remote school visit, choral church service, meke and island night completes an amazing journey to the remote north. Do whatever you wish, from sunbathing on the beach and snorkeling the coral reefs to visiting local villages and experiencing traditional Fiji life. Snorkeling equipment is included, as are as glass-bottom boat and village tours. If you’d like to scuba dive, you can pay the additional cost right on board. The ship has 65 air-conditioned cabins, staterooms and suites, all with private bathrooms. Cabins are located on the lower deck (D Deck) and are approximately 150 square feet (14 square meters). They open to an inside passageway and have portholes. Twin-bed, double-bed and bunk-bed cabins are available. Staterooms, also approximately 150 square feet, are located on the main decks (B Deck and C Deck) and have either two twin beds or one double bed. They have two windows and open onto an outside deck. The Tabua Suites are located on the top deck (A Deck) and are approximately 300 square feet (28 square meters). Each Tabua Suite features a twin or double bedroom with separate lounge area and a second bathroom. Facilities on board include a swimming pool, two spa pools (hot tubs), sun deck, mini-gym, glass-bottom boat, snorkeling and diving vessels, two bars, two lounges, single-sitting dining saloon, day spa, gift shop, chart house, library, guest laundry and 24-hour self-service coffee and tea bar.