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For more than 40 years, the Sundance Film Festival has been synonymous with Utah’s snowy peaks. Starting in 2027, however, the festival will have a new home: Boulder, Colorado.

The beloved indie film fest is packing up and heading east, with its Colorado debut scheduled for January 21 to 31, 2027. The move means new venues, new experiences and a whole new city to explore between screenings.

Whether you’re a Sundance veteran or a first-time festivalgoer, here’s what to know to help you plan your trip to Boulder for Sundance.

How to Get Tickets to Sundance in Boulder

City view of Boulder. Miraja Design/Shutterstock

First things first, tickets. Sundance offers a variety of ways to attend, from passes and packages to single-film tickets.

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If you’re a cinema aficionado, consider a pass or ticket package. These options, which went on sale October 15, make it easy to build a full itinerary around the festival’s programming. Passes provide unlimited access to screenings and other events, while packages include 10 tickets you can keep for yourself or share.

If you’re a casual movie buff, single-film tickets may be your speed. These go on sale in early January, giving you the flexibility to choose individual screenings based on which movies catch your eye. They’re a good option if you simply want to watch a few flicks during your Boulder visit.

With a pass, you can simply show up to the screenings of your choosing during the included dates, though admission to the venues is on a first-come, first-seated basis. With a package, you’ll need to pick specific films and screening times – but you’ll get early access to those selections, before the single-film tickets go on sale. Sundance typically releases the lineup of films in mid-December, so you’ll have a few weeks to peruse the options. The festival is expanding in 2027, so there will be even more films and events to choose from in Boulder.

Overall, it’s a good idea to figure out tickets and selections as early as possible. However, if a screening sells out, don’t worry – join the waitlist for a chance to get in if seats become available.

How to Plan your Days for Sundance in Boulder

Boulder Theater, one of the Sundance venues. Rachel Rose Boucher/Shutterstock

The key to surviving – and thriving – during Sundance? Don’t overpack your schedule.

Once the 2027 program is released, make a list of the films you most want to see, then build your days around those screenings. Also review the locations of the 14 official venues – that range from the historic Boulder Theater, which opened in 1906, to eTown Hall, a beloved community space in a converted church – so you know what’s realistic, timing-wise.

Leave breathing room between movies and events, so you can grab a meal, chat with other attendees and explore the city. You never know when a conversation with a fellow moviegoer might turn into a spontaneous friendship – or an impromptu afternoon getting to know Boulder together.

Also, keep in mind that Boulder sits at 5430ft above sea level. That’s not quite as high as Park City, the festival’s longtime home, but still high enough that visitors from lower elevations may notice the altitude. Drink tons of water, apply sunscreen and SPF chapstick liberally (yes, even in the dead of winter), move slowly and give yourself time to rest.

On a related note, eschew fashion for practicality and comfort. Leave the high heels at home and pack comfortable, waterproof boots with good traction instead. You’ll also want a warm coat, plus a hat and scarf to keep you cozy while walking around town. Sundance may bring the glamour, but this is still Boulder – an ultra-casual city – in January.

Where to Eat During Sundance in Boulder

Restaurant-lined Pearl Street in Boulder. randy andy/Shutterstock

Where you eat during Sundance depends on what you’re looking for, whether that’s a quick snack between screenings or a long, leisurely meal at an upscale restaurant. Boulder has lots of options in between, too, so you can tailor your choices to your budget, schedule and preferences.

For a quick bite between screenings, Organic Sandwich Company is a go-to for handhelds, Zoe Ma Ma serves Chinese street food in a fast-casual setting and Rincon Argentino specializes in Argentine empanadas and other grab-and-go fare. Boulder also has several food halls – Avanti, Rosetta Hall and Rayback Collective – which are ideal for groups with different tastes.

Get away from the Pearl St buzz and head east to Blackbelly Market & Restaurant, helmed by “Top Chef” winner Hosea Rosenberg. Think hearty breakfast burritos in the morning, deli sandwiches at lunch and seasonal, chef-driven dishes for dinner.

The Sink Restaurant and Bar. Red Herring/Shutterstock

A Boulder institution since 1923, The Sink is a lively spot on University Hill known for its burgers, cold beer and walls covered in decades of colorful artwork and signatures (including those of Barack Obama and Anthony Bourdain). Fun fact: Robert Redford, who founded the Sundance Institute, worked here as a janitor while attending the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) in 1955.

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For a splurge, make reservations at Frasca Food and Wine, a fine-dining staple on Pearl St since 2004 and Boulder’s only Michelin-starred restaurant. The restaurant – which has also earned several James Beard nods – specializes in Italian cuisine, drawing inspiration from Italy’s northeastern Friuli-Venezia Giulia region.

Another special-occasion spot is Flagstaff House, perched in the foothills above Boulder. Here, sweeping views of the city below set the scene for an elegant meal and pours from a legendary wine cellar stocked with rare bottles.

For something a little more casual but still special, try Cozobi Fonda Fina, where chef Johnny Curiel draws on Mexico’s centuries-old corn nixtamalization traditions. It’s one of Michelin’s Bib Gourmand picks, and three of Curiel’s Denver restaurants have earned Michelin stars, so you can expect a delicious but down-to-earth meal with plenty of culinary cred.

Where to Stay

Hotel Boulderado near Pearl Street. jenlo8/Shutterstock

With Sundance bringing thousands of filmmakers, industry professionals and movie fans to Boulder, booking your accommodations early is a smart move. Whether you prefer an upscale hotel, a mountain lodge or a vacation rental with room to spread out, you’ll find diverse options in Boulder and the surrounding communities.

Vacation Rentals

If you’d rather have a whole house or apartment to yourself, consider booking a vacation rental on platforms like Vrbo and Airbnb. The City of Boulder has made it easier for residents to rent out their homes during the festival, too, meaning more choices for visitors.

Hotels in Boulder

Boulder has a range of hotels to suit different travel styles, from posh accommodations in the heart of downtown to rustic lodges near the foothills. St Julien Hotel & Spa offers luxury rooms, mountain views and a full-service spa just steps from Pearl St, while the Limelight Boulder, which opened in August 2025, pairs contemporary design with a central location near CU Boulder. For a more playful, social atmosphere that’s also close to campus, consider Moxy Boulder University, another relative newcomer that opened in May 2024.

For a dose of local history, book a room at Hotel Boulderado, a downtown landmark that opened in 1909 and features Victorian-era details. If you’d rather be closer to nature, A-Lodge Boulder has a relaxed, outdoorsy atmosphere in Fourmile Canyon, while Colorado Chautauqua offers historic cottages and lodges at the base of the iconic Flatirons.

Other options include Boulder University Inn, a convenient choice near campus and downtown; Basecamp Boulder, a casual, adventure-themed hotel; and the Bradley Boulder Inn, a boutique bed-and-breakfast.

Places to Stay Beyond Boulder

The Crawford Hotel in Denver Union Station, Denver. Arina P Habich/Shutterstock

If Boulder’s hotels are booked or prices are higher than you’d like, consider staying in a nearby community. Just be sure to account for travel time between your accommodations and festival venues.

Longmont, about 15 miles northeast of Boulder, is home to Hotel Longmont, a boutique hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant. Denver, roughly 30 miles southeast of Boulder, offers a much larger hotel selection, including historic luxury at The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, a stay inside Union Station at The Crawford Hotel, the sporty Rally Hotel at McGregor Square and the stylish, design-focused Ramble Hotel in the RiNo Arts District, among many others. Along US 36 between Boulder and Denver, you’ll also find several good middle-ground options such as The Westin Westminster and Omni Interlocken Hotel.

Consider Familiar Hotel Brands

Prefer to stick with a chain you know, or want to earn or redeem loyalty points? Boulder and its surrounding communities have abundant options from major hospitality groups, including IHG, Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott. You’ll find properties at different price points, from limited-service hotels to full-service accommodations. Expanding your search beyond Boulder can also turn up more availability, particularly during the busy festival period.

What to Do in Boulder When You’re not Watching Films

Sundance may be the reason you’re in Boulder, but you don’t have to spend every waking hour inside a movie theater. When you have some time between screenings – or just want a break from the festival – there are numerous ways to immerse yourself in the city and its surroundings.

Get Outside

A trail in Chautauqua. aaronj9/Shutterstock

Even in winter, Boulder’s mild, sunny days make it easy to lace up and hit the trails. Hike at Chautauqua or Betasso Preserve to take in the area’s famous foothills, often with fewer crowds than you’d encounter during the warmer months. Just check trail conditions beforehand, as snow and ice can make some routes slippery.

Ski or Snowboard

If you’d rather spend the day on the slopes, head west to Eldora Mountain Resort for 680 acres of downhill skiing and snowboarding, plus more than 18 miles of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails. On your way to or from, stop in Nederland, a quirky mountain town known for its funky shops, laid-back vibe and eclectic local character.

Go Shopping

Boulder Bookstore. DanielJohn/Shutterstock

Give your movie-watching schedule a retail intermission with a stroll along Pearl Street and the neighboring downtown streets, where you’ll find a mix of local boutiques, bookstores, galleries and other stores. For more traditional mall shopping, head to Twenty Ninth Street or FlatIron Crossing in nearby Broomfield.

Explore the Art Scene

Boulder has plenty of art beyond the big-screen variety. Go on a self-guided public art tour and explore murals, sculptures and other works scattered throughout the city at your own pace. Or browse the many independent art galleries or the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA), which showcases contemporary works by regional, national and international artists.

See the Real Stars at Fiske Planetarium

Fiske Planetarium. Sharon Wildie/Shutterstock

Spend an evening at Fiske Planetarium, located on the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) campus, where you can take a break from Sundance’s earthly dramas and explore the universe instead. The 65ft diameter dome – the largest of its kind between Chicago and Los Angeles – uses its 8K Sky-Skan projection system and MegaStar projector to bring the cosmos to life during star talks, laser shows, concerts and more.

Explore the Campus

Speaking of CU Boulder, take some time to wander the campus, known for its sandstone buildings, red-tile roofs and mountain views. Four official festival venues are located on campus, so you may already find yourself spending time here between screenings. Either way, stroll through the historic Norlin Quadrangle, admire the architecture or pop into one of the university’s museums if you have extra time.

Warm Up

Winter in Boulder is a good excuse to linger over a cup of coffee or tea. Settle into a cozy cafe such as Creature Comforts or Alpine Modern Café, or warm up with a pot of tea at the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, an ornate, hand-crafted edifice gifted to Boulder by its sister city in Tajikistan. The Boulder Book Store, Trident Booksellers and Café and Boulder Public Library are also ideal places to go analog for a while and get lost in a good book.

Grab a Beer

Avery Brewing Company, Boulder. Scott Heaney/Shutterstock

The craft beer industry may be losing steam, but Boulder – home to the nonprofit Brewers Association – still has plenty of spots where you can raise a hoppy glass. Grab a pint at Avery Brewing Company, settle into the homey atmosphere at Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery, or sample the inventive brews at Wild Provisions Beer Project, known for its wild and mixed-culture fermentation beers.

Take a Day Trip to the Rockies

If you have time to spare, consider planning a day trip to Rocky Mountain National Park. It’s about an hour north of Boulder, depending on where you’re headed and the road conditions, but offers a dramatic change of scenery from the festival buzz. Beyond the park, spend some time exploring Estes Park and Lyons, two mountain towns with cozy charm, local shops and great spots to grab a bite.

How to Get Around Boulder During Sundance

Traveling by e-scooter in Boulder. Boogich/Getty Images

One of the major perks of Sundance’s move to Boulder is the festival’s new compact footprint, with most venues clustered within a relatively tight, 2-mile radius. You can easily walk between many of them – or hop on a shared e-scooter or e-bike.

The city is super easy to navigate without a car, with more than 300 miles of bike lanes, bike routes and multiuse paths. Boulder and the surrounding region also have a robust public transit system, with the Regional Transportation District operating an array of convenient bus routes.

Though planning is still underway, the city says it intends to offer free local bus service on the HOP route with service hours aligned with the festival schedule, plus dedicated festival shuttles and up to 5000 free e-bike passes for attendees. Check back for more details as the dates get closer.

Driving is also an option, though keep in mind that most festival venues do not have associated parking. The city is encouraging attendees to park once – either at a park-n-ride or a paid garage or lot – then use buses, e-bikes, e-scooters, rideshare services or walk to get from place to place. Download the Transit app to make your Sundance transportation plan.

No matter how you choose to navigate, remember that the festival takes place in January, when snow and icy conditions could make getting around more difficult – so give yourself extra time.