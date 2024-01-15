When your wedding budget stretches into the millions, the possibilities are endless. So it’s no surprise that celebrities often choose to say their ‘I dos’ in exotic locales.

From romantic Italian villas to grand Irish castles, if you’re looking for some wedding inspiration from the stars, let us walk you down the aisle with these iconic celebrity destination weddings.

George and Amal Clooney arriving at their civil ceremony in Venice © Robino Salvatore / Getty Images

1. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

Location: Venice, Italy

The 2014 nuptials of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor and the renowned human rights lawyer were always going to be memorable. But Clooney and Alamuddin's venue choice made this wedding an all-timer.

The pair tied the knot with a four-day celebration in Venice. First, they stopped off at the Palazzo Ca’ Farsetti for a 10-minute civil ceremony (Alamuddin wearing that famous cream trouser suit) before taking a water taxi to the luxurious Aman Canal Grande for their reception. Built in the 16th century, it had opened as the city’s only seven-star hotel the year before. It has two private gardens, spectacular views of the Grand Canal and ceiling frescoes by 18th-century painter Giovanni Battista Tiepolo.

Luttrellstown Castle, Ireland is where the Beckhams tied the knot © Shutterstock/4H4 PH

2. David Beckham and Victoria Adams

Location: Dublin, Ireland

As the recent Netflix docuseries Beckham reminded viewers, Beckham and Adams held an epic ceremony at a 15th-century Irish castle back in 1999. The wedding had a Robin Hood color scheme – shades of burgundy, forest green, and deep purple; plus violet his-and-hers outfits – and reportedly cost US$800,000.

With matching oversized thrones, a gold-and-diamond tiara, plus fireworks to close out the festivities, it was the ultimate of opulent celebrity destination weddings. It all took place at Luttrellstown Castle, in Castleknock on the outskirts of Dublin. Now a popular golf resort, the castle is still available to hire for weddings complete with ornate furniture, rolling countryside and views over the Wicklow Mountains.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their wedding reception © Hindustan Times / Getty Images

3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Location: Jodhpur, India

With a flurry of pre-rituals, ceremonies and receptions from Jodhpur to North Carolina, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas guaranteed their wedding was the most lavish celebrity do of 2018.

They held the main event at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, the primary residence of Jodhpur's erstwhile royal family, which now includes a hotel. Spread across three days, the couple had both Christian and Hindu marriage ceremonies, and blended Indian and American culture.

The palace has 347 Art Deco-style rooms, including a throne chamber, a museum, a library, an indoor pool and a spa. Set on a hill above Jodhpur, guests get to look out over the historic Blue City and wander through its 26 acres of gardens.

The French hotel where Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge exchanged vows © Shutterstock/Arthur R.

4. Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Location: Antibes, France

When Sofia Richie – model, influencer and daughter of music legend Lionel Richie – married record executive Elliot Grainge at the oceanfront Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the south of France, TikTokers dubbed it “the Royal Wedding.” Their ultra-glamorous Antibes ceremony featured three Chanel bridal gowns, a fireworks display and a star-studded guestlist that included Cameron Diaz and Paris Hilton. No wonder it went viral — the glittering resort is pure old-world romance.

Originally a 19th-century artists’ retreat, the Hôtel du Cap has welcomed everyone from F. Scott Fitzgerald to Elizabeth Taylor to Beyoncé. It remains one of the world’s finest hotels and features a grand promenade – setting for Richie’s seven-minute walk down the aisle – Dior-run spa, five tennis courts, and a dazzling saltwater infinity pool.

Villa Pizzo on Lake Como was the setting for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's wedding © e55evu / Getty Images

5. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Location: Lake Como, Italy

Celebrities love to choose Italy for their destination weddings. One of their favorite spots is Lake Como, where George Clooney, Madonna and Gianni Versace have all owned holiday homes. It’s no surprise, then, that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were so smitten with the area that they opted for the lakefront Villa Pizzo for their big day in 2013.

As well as its gorgeous terrace, the sun-bleached pink facade is fabulously photogenic – as are the tree-lined avenues, lakeside gardens and baroque fountains. Inside, much of the 16th-century decor has been beautifully maintained, complete with magnificent frescoes and gilded interiors.

The harbor at Portofino, Italy - ideal for a celebrity wedding © Shutterstock / Roman Sigaev

6. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Location: Portofino, Italy

After low-key ceremonies in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara, the reality TV star and blink-182 drummer tied the knot for a third time during an extravagant weekend on the Italian Riviera

Hosted by Dolce & Gabbana at the brand’s private Portofino estate, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan descended on Villa Olivetta. The party then made their way to Castello Brown, a scenic medieval castle overlooking the harbor.

Built in the 16th century as a military fortress, today it is open to the public as a museum and available for hire for private events. Surrounded by a lush Mediterranean garden full of cypress trees, roses and pergolas, the terrace offers panoramic views of the bay.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman tied the knot amid Ventana Big Sur's fabulous ocean views © Ventana Big Sur

7. Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Location: Big Sur, USA

Hollywood couple Hathaway and Shulman exchanged their vows during an outdoor wedding at the picturesque Ventana in Big Sur. Surrounded by Californian redwoods, the sunset ceremony had a stunning backdrop of both the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Lucia mountains.

The resort has plenty for guests to do: gather around cozy fire pits; dine on coastal cuisine; and take in the ocean views. It also has Japanese hot baths and an infinity pool. Designed to reflect the area's beauty, the rooms in this eco-friendly hotel have modern rustic furnishings alongside sustainable initiatives like water conservation and energy efficiency usage. They use native landscaping, too.

Idris and Dhowre had a “colors of the Souk”-themed dinner in Marrakesh as part of their wedding © Shutterstock / Diana Domingue

8. Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Location: Marrakesh, Morocco

The British actor and his Canadian model finance jetted off to Morocco for a secret ceremony in 2019, which included three days of celebrations in three luxury Marrakesh hotels. The night before the wedding, the couple held a “colors of the Souk”-themed dinner at the Amanjena Resort, a rose-hued idyll just outside the Red City. Mint green accents complement its pink clay walls with decorative arched ceilings and soaring pillars built around a dramatic central water bassin.

The official ceremony took place at the Ksar Char Bagh, a decadent retreat inspired by 14th-century Moorish architecture. Located in Marrakesh’s Palmeraie, only 30 guests at a time could enjoy its palm-lined pool, red marble hammam and intricately tiled courtyards. The Elba wedding culminated in an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental whose magnificent gardens span 20 hectares and overflow with 100,000 multicolored roses.

Chateau de Tourreau was the stunning location for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' nuptials © Chateau de Tourreau

9. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Location: Provence, France

Their marriage may have ended in 2023, but the memories of their big day endure as dreamy wedding inspiration. In 2019, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated their nuptials in Provence, at the majestic Chateau de Tourreau. The castle stands at the end of a long line of century-old plane trees, surrounded by 20 acres of lush parkland, and includes a consecrated chapel that dates back to the 17th century.

It also has an infinity pool, tennis courts, bubbling fountains and a sculpture garden, while inside, guests can relax in the carefully restored library or games room, before sitting down to meals prepared by a chef using ingredients from the on-site vegetable farm.

Buenos Aires, Argentina - where love is always in the air © Shutterstock / Alexandr Vorobev

10. Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Following their civil ceremony, Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato held a second wedding in 2011 in the actress’s native Argentina. For the venue, the couple chose Villa Maria, a secluded palace on the outskirts of Buenos Aires; attendees sipped cocktails by a lake lit up with 1000 candles before dancing the night away.

Built in 1927 and designed in a Norman-Tudor style, the three-story estate offers 11 elegant rooms decorated with antique furniture and four-poster beds. There’s also a wood-paneled billiards and cigar room, while outside, guests can meander through 180 acres of nature trails and serene greenery for an utterly charming rural retreat.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez at their pre-wedding party in Noto © Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

11. Chiara Ferragni and Federico ‘Fedez’ Lucia

Location: Sicily, Italy

In what was described as “the Italian royal wedding”, fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni and rapper Fedez wed in a 19th-century estate in Noto in 2018. The couple flew friends to Sicily for the three-day festivities, which began with a rehearsal dinner at the Palazzo Nicolaci, a beautiful baroque building built in 1765 and now open to the public.

The following night, the two tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Dimora delle Balze, a lovingly refurbished palazzo brimming with rustic Italian charm. The venue blends old and new with contemporary design pieces, natural stone terraces, a saltwater pool and classical columns, while each of the 11 rooms is decorated in tribute to a Sicilian artist.