Portofino activities
Genoa and Portofino Day Trip from Milan
Leave Milan early in the morning and enjoy a comfortable two-hour drive by luxury coach to the coastal town of Genoa (known in Italian as Genova), approximately two hours south of Milan. As the birthplace of Sir Christopher Columbus, Genoa has an interesting history, and you’ll learn all about the city's intriguing past during a two-hour guided walking tour. Known locally as ‘La Superba’ (the ‘Superb One’), Genoa boasts a rich maritime history and countless landmarks!After your Genoa walking tour, spend some time exploring independently. Your guide can offer recommendations for a relaxing lunch (own expense) or you can decide to check out more Genoa attractions. Some of the fascinating sites you could visit include the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town, Piazza de Ferrari and the Palace of the Doges. In the afternoon, continue to Santa Margherita Ligure, just southeast of Genoa. This beautiful, old-fashioned seaside town sits on a part of the coast known as the Dolphin Gulf, named for the schools of dolphins often seen in the area. Here, take a scenic boat ride across the gulf to the fishing village of Portofino. Spend approximately two hours exploring Portofino at your leisure, and discover the beauty of this small resort featuring a stunning harbor and pastel-colored waterfront houses. Favored as a holiday destination by Italy's rich and famous, Portofino is the ideal place to people spot or simply soak up the scenery. Head to Castello Brown, the city’s 16th-century castle. If you visit on a clear day, you'll be rewarded with views across the Mediterranean Sea of the lush mountains of Corsica.
Portofino, Santa Margherita Ligure Tour with Genoa Port Pickup
While you're in port in Genoa, head off on a private shore excursion to discover Portofino and Santa Margherita Ligure. After pickup from the Genoa port, your driver will take you by comfortable vehicle to Portofino, known as one of the most popular resort towns in the Italian Riviera. Be enchanted by the mixture of landscapes comprised of tall, delicately colored buildings and a deep turquoise sea backed by Monte Portofino. Head to the Piazzetta, the center stage of life in Portofino, and enjoy the sight of yachts and luxury boats bobbing in the harbor once used for fishing boats.Visit the 16th-century Castello Brown independently, and learn how the castle played an important strategic role in defending Portofino against intruders. Walk to the Church of St George, which preserves the sacred relics of the patron saint of Portofino. Discover the old castle and the baroque Church of San Giorgio and enjoy magnificent views of the Mediterranean coastline with its steep cliffs.Portofino also offers many elegant boutiques with all kinds of clothing and jewelry. Stop at an Italian café and enjoy delicious pizza and unique wine blends (own expense).Next, hop back in your vehicle and enjoy a relaxing drive to Santa Margherita Ligure. Explore this ancient fishing village, set between beautiful Rapallo and Portofino, and discover the charming fishermen’s houses. Enjoy leisure time to admire the stunning Ligurian coast and marvel at the emerald turquoise water and picturesque landscapes. At the end of your day trip, your driver will bring you back to your ship in Genoa.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Genoa port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Genova and Portofino Day Trip from Milan with Hotel Pickup
On arrival in Genoa downtown, a professional guide will show you the heart of the city on an inspiring walking tour. After free time for lunch, visit the colorful village of Santa Margherita Ligure on the Tigullio gulf, nicknamed the Dolphins Gulf due to the large school of dolphins that are often spotted there. Here you take the boat for a mini-cruise to the charming fishing village of Portofino, a half-moon shaped sea side village whose beauty has been narrated across the millennia by writers and poets such as Guy de Maupassant. The journey ends with the return by boat to Santa Margherita, where your coach will be waiting to take you back to Milan.
Tour of Genoa and Day Trip to Portofino from Genoa
Genoa, the largest medieval town in Europe, maintains the charm of the ancient maritime republic. Your day starts in the Ancient Harbor, renovated in 1992 by the architect Renzo Piano, where your friendly and professional guide will lead you through the labyrinth of narrow alleyways of the old town to discover the many attractions of this city on an inspiring walking tour. After free time for lunch (not included), hop on your air conditioned coach for a scenic ride following the Tigullio gulf, nicknamed the Dolphins Gulf due to the large school of dolphins that are often spotted there, to reach the colorful village of Santa Margherita Ligure. Here you take the boat for a mini-cruise to the charming fishing village of Portofino, a half-moon shaped sea side village whose beauty has been narrated across the millennia by writers and poets such as Guy de Maupassant. The journey ends with the return by boat to Genoa.
Kayak Tour in Portofino
Meet your guide in Niasca, a sandy beach nestled in the vegetation of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Paraggi Bay, famous for its crystal clear blue water. Get settled, leave your belongings safely in the outdoor sports center and start the tour with your kayak and environmental guide. A briefing on safety procedures and information about the Park will prepare yourself for the paddle. Choose your single or double kayakand set off with your guide on the beautiful blue waters. All skill levels can be accommodated, regardless of whether you’re a beginner or experienced paddler. Glide into Portofino’s Protected Marine Area, one of the most beautiful coasts in the world, admiring its caverns and hidden creeks. The tour allows you to visit the most important ecological, wildlife and historical attractions, like Paraggi’s ecosystem, Portofino’s lighthouse and village, the eighteen-century Church of San Giorgioand the bay of Vitrale. After the paddling to Portofino and beyond, time is set for snorkeling. You will return to the sports center, wear the supplied snorkeling equipment – all sizes available - and dive inside the bay of Paraggi. This bay, forbidden to boat traffic therefor completely safe for swimming, is famous of its Posidonia meadow and, thanks also to the Park's safeguard,it is extremely rich in flora and fish fauna. Your guide will point the most interesting spots of this natural aquarium making unique your experience. After two hours and a half of tour exploring the area kayaking and snorkeling, you’ll return to the original departure point and will be dedicated an extra half an hour with your local guide to share more curiosities on territorial traditions. During this time, enjoying your view over Paraggi Bay, you will be served Ligurian food tasting and local organic wine, especially selected by ‘Triple A’ brand - Agricoltori, Artigiani, Artisti (Agriculture, Artisan, Artist) - internationally known for supplying wines that respect genuine organic production methods. During the months between November and May, the snorkeling session is replaced by a longer kayak tour.
2-Night Cinque Terre Tour from Florence
Italy's Ligurian coast and the picturesque villages it encompasses are world-renowned for their beauty. On this 2-night trip from Florence, using the gateway resort of Santa Margherita as your base, you’ll set out to discover the wonders of the sun-drenched UNESCO-listed Cinque Terre coast, including three small coastal villages and the glitzy Portofino resort, a favorite among the glamorous celebrities of decades past including Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.