Kayak Tour in Portofino

Meet your guide in Niasca, a sandy beach nestled in the vegetation of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Paraggi Bay, famous for its crystal clear blue water. Get settled, leave your belongings safely in the outdoor sports center and start the tour with your kayak and environmental guide. A briefing on safety procedures and information about the Park will prepare yourself for the paddle. Choose your single or double kayakand set off with your guide on the beautiful blue waters. All skill levels can be accommodated, regardless of whether you’re a beginner or experienced paddler. Glide into Portofino’s Protected Marine Area, one of the most beautiful coasts in the world, admiring its caverns and hidden creeks. The tour allows you to visit the most important ecological, wildlife and historical attractions, like Paraggi’s ecosystem, Portofino’s lighthouse and village, the eighteen-century Church of San Giorgioand the bay of Vitrale. After the paddling to Portofino and beyond, time is set for snorkeling. You will return to the sports center, wear the supplied snorkeling equipment – all sizes available - and dive inside the bay of Paraggi. This bay, forbidden to boat traffic therefor completely safe for swimming, is famous of its Posidonia meadow and, thanks also to the Park's safeguard,it is extremely rich in flora and fish fauna. Your guide will point the most interesting spots of this natural aquarium making unique your experience. After two hours and a half of tour exploring the area kayaking and snorkeling, you’ll return to the original departure point and will be dedicated an extra half an hour with your local guide to share more curiosities on territorial traditions. During this time, enjoying your view over Paraggi Bay, you will be served Ligurian food tasting and local organic wine, especially selected by ‘Triple A’ brand - Agricoltori, Artigiani, Artisti (Agriculture, Artisan, Artist) - internationally known for supplying wines that respect genuine organic production methods. During the months between November and May, the snorkeling session is replaced by a longer kayak tour.