Nearby Cap d'Antibes, a wooded cape studded with seaside mansions and the 2km beach resort of Juan-les-Pins, was famously the home of F Scott Fitzgerald, who lived here with his wife Zelda and daughter Scottie until 1927 (their house is now a posh hotel).
Only Antibes' attractive old town would be recognisable to any of its famous former residents. The modern town, like many along the Riviera, has sprawled rather unbecomingly along the coast and inland, so the best vantage point is from the sea – ideally in one of the many posh yachts that pull into port throughout summer.
Private Cannes, St Paul de Vence, and Nice Tour from Antibes
Following a 9am pickup at your arrival port or hotel in Antibes, board your air-conditioned minivan and relax on the route along the coastal road to Nice. On arrival, take in top sites of interest such as the well known Promenade des Anglais, 8km/4.9mi long beach promenade along the Mediterranean see. The medieval town with its narrow shopping streets, lovely flower and fish market. Why not enjoying a coffee in the sun. It is full of beautiful old buildings such as the Opera or the Palais de Justice.Head onward into the countryside with your private guide to the medieval village of St. Paul de Vence — nestled high in the hillsides over the French Riviera. Here, enjoy free time to explore the art galleries, restaurants, cafes, and boutiques at your leisure and admire fine views over the pretty scenery.Furthermore, your guide will take you to the Cannes Film Festival city. There are lots of luxury boutiques, also a wonderful beach promenade called La Croisette, white sandy beaches, numerous cafes and restaurants. Feel like a star when posing in front of the Film festival building with the red carpet where all the celebrities held every year in May. In Cannes, you will find mixed tourists annually with celebrities, luxury and style, as well as a paradise for those who wish to enjoy a pleasant holiday by the sea and beaches.At the end of your tour, the guide will drive you back to your hotel.
Mobile Wifi Everywhere in Antibes
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, and enjoy internet where and when you want in Antibes, share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts. You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in Antibes city centre.Just turn on the personal hotspot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected. At the end of your rental, you just have to drop your package in any mailbox you can see! Ready to enjoy your stay in France!
Low Cost Private Transfer From Nice-Côte d'Azur Airport to Antibes City - One Way
Enjoy a relaxed piece of mind knowing that the last part of your journey to Antibes will go smoothly without having the fear of overpaying for taxi’s or getting lost because of language barriers. Once you arrived and found your way to the arrival terminal, you will find your private driver holding a sign with your name on it. In case you are delayed: do not worry, your driver will be monitoring the flight. From here he will assist you with your luggage and lead you to the car. As soon as you and the driver double-checked the destination in Antibes you provided us with he will make sure you arrive there quick and safe. If you are lucky you might even pass by the famous Musée Picasso or the historic Fort Carré. It is important that when you book you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Antibes to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Antibes Bike Rental
Rent a bicycle in Antibes for a day. Enjoy riding a bike – it is the cheapest and the most convenient way to move around, besides being ecological and fast. The professional staff will welcome you and will tell you everything about the bikes and the city so you can ride safely. The beach cruisers are very comfortable, light and made of a very good quality. They are being maintained regularly and delivered in a perfect condition. The price includes a bike, a map with the itinerary, a description in English, a lock and a helmet if desired. On request you can also add a basket to your bicycle. Cycle the city of Antibes and Juan les pins along the sandy beaches. Equipped with your lock, you can make various stops to take numerous pictures, explore the shops and have a coffee or an ice-cream. This is the best way to fully explore the city.
Antibes Electric Bike Rental
Rent an electric bicycle in Antibes for a day. Enjoy riding a bike – it is the cheapest and the most convenient way to move around, besides being ecological and fast. The professional staff will welcome you and will tell you everything about the bikes and the city so you can ride safely. The beach cruisers are very comfortable, light and made of a very good quality. They are being maintained regularly and delivered in a perfect condition. The price includes a bike, a map with the itinerary, a description in English, a lock and a helmet if desired. On request you can also add a basket to your bicycle. Cycle the city of Antibes and the world famous Cap d'Antibes along the sandy beaches, in the old port or in front the old town. Equipped with your lock, you can make various stops to take numerous pictures, explore the shops and have a coffee or an ice-cream. This is the best way to fully explore the city.