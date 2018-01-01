Private Cannes, St Paul de Vence, and Nice Tour from Antibes

Following a 9am pickup at your arrival port or hotel in Antibes, board your air-conditioned minivan and relax on the route along the coastal road to Nice. On arrival, take in top sites of interest such as the well known Promenade des Anglais, 8km/4.9mi long beach promenade along the Mediterranean see. The medieval town with its narrow shopping streets, lovely flower and fish market. Why not enjoying a coffee in the sun. It is full of beautiful old buildings such as the Opera or the Palais de Justice.Head onward into the countryside with your private guide to the medieval village of St. Paul de Vence — nestled high in the hillsides over the French Riviera. Here, enjoy free time to explore the art galleries, restaurants, cafes, and boutiques at your leisure and admire fine views over the pretty scenery.Furthermore, your guide will take you to the Cannes Film Festival city. There are lots of luxury boutiques, also a wonderful beach promenade called La Croisette, white sandy beaches, numerous cafes and restaurants. Feel like a star when posing in front of the Film festival building with the red carpet where all the celebrities held every year in May. In Cannes, you will find mixed tourists annually with celebrities, luxury and style, as well as a paradise for those who wish to enjoy a pleasant holiday by the sea and beaches.At the end of your tour, the guide will drive you back to your hotel.