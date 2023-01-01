Musée National Picasso 'La Guerre et la Paix'

Picasso's everywhere in Provence, including this modern museum 7km west of Antibes, which centres around the artist's last great political work: the Chapelle La Guerre et La Paix (War and Peace Chapel), a collection of dramatic murals painted in 1952 on plywood panels and tacked to the walls of a disused 12th-century chapel in Vallauris. The artistic vibe of the small potters’ village lured Picasso to Vallauris in 1947, where he settled between 1948 and 1955, producing some 4000 ceramics.