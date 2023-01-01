Picasso's everywhere in Provence, including this modern museum 7km west of Antibes, which centres around the artist's last great political work: the Chapelle La Guerre et La Paix (War and Peace Chapel), a collection of dramatic murals painted in 1952 on plywood panels and tacked to the walls of a disused 12th-century chapel in Vallauris. The artistic vibe of the small potters’ village lured Picasso to Vallauris in 1947, where he settled between 1948 and 1955, producing some 4000 ceramics.
Musée National Picasso 'La Guerre et la Paix'
Antibes
