Antibes

With its boat-bedecked port, 16th-century ramparts and narrow cobblestone streets festooned with flowers, it's little wonder that lovely Antibes has stolen the hearts of so many artists and writers: they include Graham Greene, Max Ernst and Picasso, who featured the town in many paintings and now has a museum dedicated to him here.

  • The Picasso Museum at Grimaldi Castle in Antibes, France.

    Musée Picasso

    Picasso himself said, ‘If you want to see the Picassos from Antibes, you have to see them in Antibes'. The 14th-century Château Grimaldi was Picasso’s…

  • Vieil Antibes

    Vieil Antibes

    Ringed by sturdy medieval walls and criss-crossed with lanes and shady squares, old Antibes is a delightful place for a wander. The wonderful Marché…

  • Villa Eilenroc

    Villa Eilenroc

    This beautiful Cap d'Antibes villa, designed in 1867 for a Dutchman who scrambled the name of his wife, Cornélie, to come up with the villa's name, has…

  • Bastion St-Jaume

    Bastion St-Jaume

    Stroll along the rampart walkway to the harbour, where luxury yachts jostle for the limelight with Nomade (2010), an 8m-tall sculpture of a man looking…

  • Plage de la Garoupe

    Plage de la Garoupe

    This stretch of Cap d'Antibes was first raked clear of seaweed in 1922 by Cole Porter and American artist Gerald Murphy to create a sandy beach. Its…

  • Fort Carré

    Fort Carré

    The impregnable 16th-century Fort Carré, enlarged by Vauban in the 17th century, dominates the approach to Antibes from Nice. It served as a border…

  • Jardin Botanique de la Villa Thuret

    Jardin Botanique de la Villa Thuret

    In the centre of Cap d'Antibes, this serene, 3.5-hectare botanical garden was created in 1856 and showcases 2500 species – the perfect opportunity to…

