Vieil Antibes

Ringed by sturdy medieval walls and criss-crossed with lanes and shady squares, old Antibes is a delightful place for a wander. The wonderful Marché Provençal is old Antibes' beating heart, sheltered by a 19th-century cast-iron roof and packed with stalls selling olives, cheese, vegetables, tapenades and other Provençal goodies until around 1pm.

Along the edge of the old town, views from the sea walls stretch all the way to Nice (spot the runway) and inland to the snowy Alps. There's one section of the ramparts overlooking place du Verdun where you can walk along and imagine yourself operating a medieval cannon.