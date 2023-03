This beautiful Cap d'Antibes villa, designed in 1867 for a Dutchman who scrambled the name of his wife, Cornélie, to come up with the villa's name, has seen better days – its scantily furnished interior lacks glamour. But a stroll around its 11-hectare park with rosary, olive grove and aromatic garden is evocative of its belle-époque heyday. Down by the water below the villa, Plage de Galets is a bijou pebble cove well worth a dip and/or sun-kissed siesta.