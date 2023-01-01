Musée Bonnard

Easily recognisable by their intense, vivacious colours, the works of neo-impressionist painter Pierre Bonnard (1867–1947) form the backbone of the colourful permanent collection at this lesser-known art museum.

Housed in a restored belle-époque villa with a striking contemporary extension, the museum is in the hillside suburb of Le Cannet, about 3km north of downtown Cannes.

Bonnard arrived in Le Cannet fresh from Paris in 1910 and lived in a seafront villa in the town with his wife, Martha, until his death in 1947. It was during this period that Bonnard painted his most important works, including several landscapes of St-Tropez, Antibes and other Riviera resorts.

Take city bus 1, operated by Palmbus, from Cannes' train station to the Mairie du Cannet stop (€1.50, 15 minutes). Note that the museum stays open until 9pm on Thursdays in July and August.