Cannes

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Old town and harbor, Cannes, France

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

Glamorous Cannes sets camera flashes popping at its film festival in May, when stars pose in tuxes and full-length gowns on the red carpet. But the glitz doesn't end there. Throughout the year, as you walk among the designer bars, couture shops and palaces of La Croisette, the wealth and glamour of this city cannot fail to impress. Admiring Ferraris and Porsches and celebrity-spotting on the chic sunlounger-striped beaches and liner-sized yachts moored at the port are perennial Cannes pastimes.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Beach, La Croisette, Cannes, Alpes Maritimes, Provence, Cote d'Azur, French Riviera, France, Mediterranean, Europe

    La Croisette

    Cannes

    The multi-starred hotels and couture shops lining the iconic bd de la Croisette (aka La Croisette) may be the preserve of the rich and famous, but anyone…

  • Musée Bonnard

    Musée Bonnard

    Cannes

    Easily recognisable by their intense, vivacious colours, the works of neo-impressionist painter Pierre Bonnard (1867–1947) form the backbone of the…

  • Palais des Festivals et des Congrès

    Palais des Festivals et des Congrès

    Cannes

    Posing for a selfie on the 22 steps leading up to the main entrance of this concrete bunker – unlikely host to the world’s most glamorous film festival –…

  • La Malmaison

    La Malmaison

    Cannes

    On La Croisette, La Malmaison is a seaside pavilion in the former games and tea room of Cannes' grandest hotel of the 1860s, the Grand Hôtel (opened in…

  • Le Suquet

    Le Suquet

    Cannes

    Follow rue St-Antoine and snake your way up through the narrow streets of Le Suquet, Cannes' oldest district. Up top you'll find the site of Cannes'…

  • Z Plage

    Z Plage

    Cannes

    Expect to pay €60/45/70 in July and August (€40/30/50 in other months) for the blue sunloungers on the front row/other rows/pier of the super-stylish Z…

  • Hôtel de Ville

    Hôtel de Ville

    Cannes

    Dating to 1876, Cannes' imposing four-storey town hall is one of the city's most prominent landmarks. Look for it along the waterfront between the Palais…

  • Plage du Midi

    Plage du Midi

    Cannes

    This urban beach just west of Vieux Port enjoys gorgeous sunset views across to the red rock formations of the Corniche de l'Esterel.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Cannes

Promenade de la Croisette in Cannes, France, License Type: media, Download Time: 2025-02-26T18:30:24.000Z, User: katelyn.perry_lonelyplanet, Editorial: false, purchase_order: 65050 - Digital Destinations and Articles, job: wip, client: wip, other: katelyn perry

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Cannes

Mar 4, 2025 • 9 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Cannes with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Cannes