Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr RF
Glamorous Cannes sets camera flashes popping at its film festival in May, when stars pose in tuxes and full-length gowns on the red carpet. But the glitz doesn't end there. Throughout the year, as you walk among the designer bars, couture shops and palaces of La Croisette, the wealth and glamour of this city cannot fail to impress. Admiring Ferraris and Porsches and celebrity-spotting on the chic sunlounger-striped beaches and liner-sized yachts moored at the port are perennial Cannes pastimes.
Cannes
The multi-starred hotels and couture shops lining the iconic bd de la Croisette (aka La Croisette) may be the preserve of the rich and famous, but anyone…
Cannes
Easily recognisable by their intense, vivacious colours, the works of neo-impressionist painter Pierre Bonnard (1867–1947) form the backbone of the…
Palais des Festivals et des Congrès
Cannes
Posing for a selfie on the 22 steps leading up to the main entrance of this concrete bunker – unlikely host to the world’s most glamorous film festival –…
Cannes
On La Croisette, La Malmaison is a seaside pavilion in the former games and tea room of Cannes' grandest hotel of the 1860s, the Grand Hôtel (opened in…
Cannes
Follow rue St-Antoine and snake your way up through the narrow streets of Le Suquet, Cannes' oldest district. Up top you'll find the site of Cannes'…
Cannes
Expect to pay €60/45/70 in July and August (€40/30/50 in other months) for the blue sunloungers on the front row/other rows/pier of the super-stylish Z…
Cannes
Dating to 1876, Cannes' imposing four-storey town hall is one of the city's most prominent landmarks. Look for it along the waterfront between the Palais…
Cannes
This urban beach just west of Vieux Port enjoys gorgeous sunset views across to the red rock formations of the Corniche de l'Esterel.
May 24, 2023 • 5 min read
Feb 26, 2021 • 2 min read
Jan 31, 2020 • 13 min read
May 13, 2019 • 3 min read
Get to the heart of Cannes with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
France $29.99
Pocket Paris $13.99
Paris $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide