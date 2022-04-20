Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Wicklow Mountains

As you leave Dublin and cross into Wicklow, the landscape changes dramatically. From Rathfarnham, still within the city limits, the Military Rd begins a 40km southward journey along the spine of the Wicklow Mountains, crossing vast sweeps of gorse-, bracken- and heather-clad moors, bogs and hills, dotted with small corrie lakes.

The highest peak in the range, Lugnaquilla (924m), is really more of a very large hill. The vast granite intrusion, an upwelling of molten rock that solidified some 400 million years ago, was shaped during the ice ages into the schist-capped mountains visible today. The wild topography is marvellously desolate and raw. Between the mountains are a number of deep glacial valleys – most notably Glenmacnass, Glenmalure and Glendalough – and corrie lakes such as Lough Bray Upper and Lower, and Lough Tay, gouged by ice at the head of the glaciers.

Explore Wicklow Mountains

  • Powerscourt Estate

    Wicklow's most visited attraction is this magnificent 64-sq-km estate, whose main entrance is 500m south of Enniskerry. At the heart of it is an elegant…

  • Glendalough Monastic Site

    Nestled between two lakes, haunting Glendalough (Gleann dá Loch, meaning 'Valley of the Two Lakes') is one of the most significant monastic sites in…

  • G

    Glenmacnass Waterfall

    Desolate and utterly deserted, the Glenmacnass Valley, a stretch of wild bogland between the Sally Gap crossroads and Laragh, is one of the most beautiful…

  • P

    Powerscourt Waterfall

    On the southern edge of the Powerscourt Estate, 6km south of Powerscourt House, is this picturesque waterfall. At 121m it's the highest in Ireland (though…

  • G

    Greenan Maze

    Finding your way out of this 2m-high Celtic hedge maze is harder than it looks. Watch others attempt it from the viewing tower; there's also a hedgeless,…

  • S

    St Kevin's Kitchen

    Glendalough's trademark is St Kevin's Kitchen or Church, at the southern edge of the monastic site. This compact structure, with a miniature round-tower…

  • D

    Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof

    At the head of the Glencree Valley, this cemetery is dedicated to the 134 German servicemen who died in Ireland during WWI and particularly WWII. Many of…

  • R

    Reefert Church

    The considerable remains of Reefert Church sit above the tiny River Poulanass, south of the Upper Lake car park. It's a small, plain, 11th-century…

  • G

    Great Sugarloaf

    At 503m it's nowhere near Wicklow's highest summit, but the Great Sugarloaf is one of the most distinctive hills in Ireland, its conical peak visible for…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Wicklow Mountains.

  • See

    Powerscourt Estate

    Wicklow's most visited attraction is this magnificent 64-sq-km estate, whose main entrance is 500m south of Enniskerry. At the heart of it is an elegant…

  • See

    Glendalough Monastic Site

    Nestled between two lakes, haunting Glendalough (Gleann dá Loch, meaning 'Valley of the Two Lakes') is one of the most significant monastic sites in…

  • See

    Glenmacnass Waterfall

    Desolate and utterly deserted, the Glenmacnass Valley, a stretch of wild bogland between the Sally Gap crossroads and Laragh, is one of the most beautiful…

  • See

    Powerscourt Waterfall

    On the southern edge of the Powerscourt Estate, 6km south of Powerscourt House, is this picturesque waterfall. At 121m it's the highest in Ireland (though…

  • See

    Greenan Maze

    Finding your way out of this 2m-high Celtic hedge maze is harder than it looks. Watch others attempt it from the viewing tower; there's also a hedgeless,…

  • See

    St Kevin's Kitchen

    Glendalough's trademark is St Kevin's Kitchen or Church, at the southern edge of the monastic site. This compact structure, with a miniature round-tower…

  • See

    Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof

    At the head of the Glencree Valley, this cemetery is dedicated to the 134 German servicemen who died in Ireland during WWI and particularly WWII. Many of…

  • See

    Reefert Church

    The considerable remains of Reefert Church sit above the tiny River Poulanass, south of the Upper Lake car park. It's a small, plain, 11th-century…

  • See

    Great Sugarloaf

    At 503m it's nowhere near Wicklow's highest summit, but the Great Sugarloaf is one of the most distinctive hills in Ireland, its conical peak visible for…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Wicklow Mountains

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.