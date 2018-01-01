20-Day Cultural Heritage Tour of Rajasthan from New Delhi

Rajasthan, the largest State in India, is known all over the world for its amazing monuments and its exquisite art and culture. No other part of India reconciles the many paradoxes of India. The marble palaces and spacious gardens give a medieval feel which is remarkable.Day 1: Arrival in New Delhi Your guide will meet and greet you, then transfer you to your hotel for an overnight stay. Day 2: DelhiComplete tour of Old and New Delhi, including Qutab Minar, Himayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple, India Gate, President's House, the Gandhi Memorial, Red fort and Jamia Mosque. Day 3: Delhi - Udaipur Fly to Udaipur, with an afternoon visit to Jagdish temple. Day 4: Udaipur See the City Palace and Museum and the Folk Art Museum.Day 5: Udaipur - Jodhpur A morning drive Udaipur to Jodhpur, evening at leisure. Day 6: Jodhpur Sites include the Mehrangarh Fort, Moti Mahal, Phool Mahal., Jaswant Thada, and the Umaid gardens. Day 7: Jodhpur - Jaisalmer A morning drive to Jaisalmer, evening at leisure. Day 8: Jaisalmer Complete tour of Jaisalmer, including Jaisalmer Fort, street markets, and a camel ride to the sand dunes. Stay over night in the desert in a tent accommodation. Day 9: Jaisalmer - BikanerAfter your drive, enjoy a visit the Bhanda Sagar Jain and the Deshnoke Rat temple. Day 10: Bikaner - JaipurAfter breakfast drive to Jaipur, on arrival transfer to the hotel. Evening at leisure. Day 11: Jaipur Complete tour of Jaipur, including Amber Fort; the City Place, Jantar Mantar, the Jai Singh II observatory and the Hawa Mahal.Day 12: Jaipur - Agra Enroute to the Agra, home of the famed Taj Mahal, a trip to Fatehpur Sikri.Day 13: Agra Sunrise visit to the famed Taj Mahal, built by the Mughal Emperor Shahjehan in 1630 for his queen; also visit Agra Fort. Day 14: Agra - OrchhaAfter breakfast, a drive to Orchha and arrival at your hotel for overnight rest. Day 15: Orchha - KhajurahoA tour of Orchha and it’s magnificent temples and monuments. See painted murals of the Bundela school of painting. Later drive to KhajurahoDay 16: Khajuraho A visit to the southern, western and eastern temples of Khajuraho. Day 17: Khajuraho - Varanasi A flight to Varanasi. In the evening, view “Aarti” ceremony on the Ghats. Day 18: Varanasi Morning boat cruise at the river Ganges to observe the way of life of pilgrims by the Ghats; then an excursion to Sarnath, the deer park and the museum. Day 19: Varanasi - Delhi Complete tour of the holy city of Varanasi, covering temples and Aurangazeb's Mosque. Day 20: Delhi A day free for relaxation and evening departure to the airport/station for the onward journey.