Welcome to Jodhpur
Modern Jodhpur stretches well beyond the city walls, but it’s the immediacy and buzz of the old Blue City and the larger-than-life fort that capture travellers’ imaginations. This crowded, hectic zone is also Jodhpur’s main tourist area. Areas of the old city further west, such as Navchokiya, are just as atmospheric, with far less hustling.
Top experiences in Jodhpur
Jodhpur activities
Camel Safari Day Tour in Jodhpur
You will be picked up at your hotel in Jodhpur, Jodhpur Airport, Railway Station or Bus Station at 1:30pm or 2pm and proceed to Osian by private car. You will first visit the most famous temples (no guide provided) - Sachiya Mata Temple and then head out for the camel safari in Thar Desert. The major attraction for tourists visiting Osian is the native experience of the Camel Safari, one of the most spectacular and unique ways to experience Rajasthan. Camels are the ships of the deserts, and will guide you through the vibrant desert. You will spend approximately 1-2 hours in the Thar Desert and then enjoy the mesmerizing sunset. After your tour, you will be returned to your hotel in Jodhpur, Jodhpur Airport, Railway Station or Bus Station.
Jain Temple Full-Day Tour from Jodhpur to Udaipur
You will be picked up in the morning at by an English-speaking driver from Jodhpur Airport, Jodhpur Junction Railway Station, Bus Station, or your centrally located hotel in Jodhpur, and leave for Jain Temple in Ranakpur. It is believed that the Ranakpur temple was built in the 15th century under the direction of Seth Dharna Shah, who was a follower of Jainism and a businessman by profession. He constructed the temple with the help of Rana Kumbha, the king of Mewar, whose condition for help was that the temple be named after him. There are four entrances to reach the main chamber, where the idol of Adinath is placed. There are also five pillars in the temple, and each holds idols of various Tirthankaras. The biggest pillar, standing in the center of all others, holds an idol of Adinath. After visiting the beautiful Jain Temple, you will be take you to Udaipur, where you will be dropped off at your hotel or your preferred location.
Private Guided Tour Of Historical Jodhpur City
Be ready at your Jodhpur hotel at 9am, when your private vehicle will arrive to pick you up. Drive directly towards Mehrangarh Fort, considered the finest fort in Rajasthan, for the beginning of your guided tour. Learn about the history of the city, including the royal families and the traditions and culture of Jodhpur and Rajasthan throughout the centuries. Later, visit Jaswant Thada and Umaid Bhawan Palace – the latter is a former royal palace that has now been converted into a grand hotel.Leave the vehicle behind and take 30 minutes or so to walk in the city at your own pace, taking photographs and sampling the local cuisine, before being transferred back to your Jodhpur hotel at around 5pm.
Full-Day Kumbhalgarh Fort and Jain Temple from Udaipur to Jodhpur
Pickup at your centrally located hotel in Udaipur, Udaipur Junction railway station or bus station in the morning (please refer to Departure Time for options) and then leave for Jodhpur . First, visit the Kumbhalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and learn the history of the fort while enjoying its mesmerizing view Afterwards go to the Jain Temple in Ranakpur. It is believed that the temple was built in the 15th century under the direction of Seth Dharna Shah, who was a follower of Jainism and a businessman by profession. He constructed the temple with the help of Rana Kumbha, the king of Mewar whose condition for help was that the temple be named after him. There are four entrances to reach the main chamber where the idol of Adinath is placed. There are also five pillars in the temple and each holds idols of various Tirthankaras. The biggest pillar that stands in the center holds an idol of Adinath. When the tour concludes, you will be dropped off at your hotel in Jodhpur. This tour concludes in Jodhpur.
Jodhpur Private Tour with Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada
9am – Pickup from Hotel / Airport / Railway Station Jodhpur and enjoy sightseeing tour including Mehrangarh fort, situated on a 150 m high hill & founded by Rao Jodha in 1459. Inside its boundaries there are several palaces known for their wonderful carvings and expansive courtyards. Seven gates have to be crossed to reach the fort. The gates still bear the marks of the various battles fought in the bygone era. 11am - Close to the fort complex, lies Jaswant Thada, this 19th century royal cenotaph built in white marble in commemoration of Maharaja Jaswant Singh II and three other cenotaphs stand nearby. Optional (Pay Directly) - We visit Umaid Bhawan Palace, Home of the erstwhile Jodhpur royal family and currently the world’s sixth-largest private residence in Jodhpur. A part of the palace houses a well-maintained museum, displaying an amazing array of items belonging to the Maharaja and the royal family - weapons, antiques & fascinating clocks, crockery and trophies. The property houses a family museum, as well as the resplendent Umaid Bhawan Palace and Set amidst 26 acres of lush gardens, with dancing peacocks and a subterranean Zodiac Pool. 1pm - Lunch will be provided at a local restaurant. 2pm - We visit the Clock Tower & Sadar Market, In the old city clock tower is a prominent land mark. But main attraction is the Sadar market. The market has kept alive the old haat bazaar culture. 3pm - Evening Shopping in Jodhpur is an excellent place to shop and you'll find an enticing variety of goods available there. Some of the most popular items are precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, and textiles etc. 5pm - After Sightseeing, transfer to the Hotel / Airport / Railway Station in Jodhpur.
20-Day Cultural Heritage Tour of Rajasthan from New Delhi
Rajasthan, the largest State in India, is known all over the world for its amazing monuments and its exquisite art and culture. No other part of India reconciles the many paradoxes of India. The marble palaces and spacious gardens give a medieval feel which is remarkable.Day 1: Arrival in New Delhi Your guide will meet and greet you, then transfer you to your hotel for an overnight stay. Day 2: DelhiComplete tour of Old and New Delhi, including Qutab Minar, Himayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple, India Gate, President's House, the Gandhi Memorial, Red fort and Jamia Mosque. Day 3: Delhi - Udaipur Fly to Udaipur, with an afternoon visit to Jagdish temple. Day 4: Udaipur See the City Palace and Museum and the Folk Art Museum.Day 5: Udaipur - Jodhpur A morning drive Udaipur to Jodhpur, evening at leisure. Day 6: Jodhpur Sites include the Mehrangarh Fort, Moti Mahal, Phool Mahal., Jaswant Thada, and the Umaid gardens. Day 7: Jodhpur - Jaisalmer A morning drive to Jaisalmer, evening at leisure. Day 8: Jaisalmer Complete tour of Jaisalmer, including Jaisalmer Fort, street markets, and a camel ride to the sand dunes. Stay over night in the desert in a tent accommodation. Day 9: Jaisalmer - BikanerAfter your drive, enjoy a visit the Bhanda Sagar Jain and the Deshnoke Rat temple. Day 10: Bikaner - JaipurAfter breakfast drive to Jaipur, on arrival transfer to the hotel. Evening at leisure. Day 11: Jaipur Complete tour of Jaipur, including Amber Fort; the City Place, Jantar Mantar, the Jai Singh II observatory and the Hawa Mahal.Day 12: Jaipur - Agra Enroute to the Agra, home of the famed Taj Mahal, a trip to Fatehpur Sikri.Day 13: Agra Sunrise visit to the famed Taj Mahal, built by the Mughal Emperor Shahjehan in 1630 for his queen; also visit Agra Fort. Day 14: Agra - OrchhaAfter breakfast, a drive to Orchha and arrival at your hotel for overnight rest. Day 15: Orchha - KhajurahoA tour of Orchha and it’s magnificent temples and monuments. See painted murals of the Bundela school of painting. Later drive to KhajurahoDay 16: Khajuraho A visit to the southern, western and eastern temples of Khajuraho. Day 17: Khajuraho - Varanasi A flight to Varanasi. In the evening, view “Aarti” ceremony on the Ghats. Day 18: Varanasi Morning boat cruise at the river Ganges to observe the way of life of pilgrims by the Ghats; then an excursion to Sarnath, the deer park and the museum. Day 19: Varanasi - Delhi Complete tour of the holy city of Varanasi, covering temples and Aurangazeb's Mosque. Day 20: Delhi A day free for relaxation and evening departure to the airport/station for the onward journey.