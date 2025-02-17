In a country as gloriously diverse as India, it’s no surprise that you can find museums touching on just about every subject.

August encyclopedic institutions covering the subcontinent’s extraordinary history and culture rank among some of the grandest in the world. Yet beyond these heavy hitters, a wide array of galleries throughout the country are dedicated to unexpected and often overlooked subjects. Whether you’re looking to delve into India’s varied and vibrant craftsmanship, or have niche interests such as the human brain or even the evolution of toilets, there’s a museum for you.

From the whimsical to the deeply immersive, these places inform and delight through eclectic curation, interactive displays and hands-on activities. The 10 quirky museums below can add a touch of education and wonder to your next India vacation.

1. Museum of Solutions, Mumbai

Best for sparking curiosity in kids

Advertisement

If you’re traveling to India with kids, the Museum of Solutions (MuSo) in Mumbai should be on your itinerary. Located in the bustling commercial district of Lower Parel, this innovative and experiential children’s museum is designed to inspire creative problem solving. Spread over 10 floors and 100,000 sq ft (9290 sq m), the museum’s interactive exhibits tackle topics as diverse as climate change, sustainability, marine pollution and poverty – all through engaging hands-on activities.

With four labs focusing on play, discovery, making and growing, MuSo fosters creativity and experimentation while ensuring plenty of fun. For instance, the Play Lab on the seventh floor introduces children to STEM concepts through sensory presentations and imaginative workshops, while the open-air Grow Lab on the top floor delves into the world of ecology and sustainable living through activities like growing your own vegetables, composting and beekeeping. The museum also has an amphitheater, library, gift shop, recycling center and cozy coffee shop.



Left: A turban ornament (jigha) at the Museum of Meenakari Heritage, Jaipur. Museum of Meenakari Heritage Right: Exhibits at Museum of Meenakari Heritage, Jaipur. Museum of Meenakari Heritage

2. Museum of Meenakari Heritage, Jaipur

Best for ogling some serious bling

Created by veteran jewelry designer Sunita Shekhawat and curated by jewelry historian and scholar Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, the first-of-its-kind Museum of Meenakari Heritage (MoMH) celebrates the art and artisans of meenakari enameling. The 2200-sq-ft (204-sq-m) museum is housed in a three-story Rajputana–meets–art deco haveli painted in Jaipur’s signature pink. Inside, exhibits trace the history and evolution of the venerable meenakari tradition in India through more than 100 reproductions of enameled artifacts, all handmade by local karigars (artisans). In addition, some 60 original pieces by Sunita Shekhawat embody the modern iterations of meenakari. As you feast your eyes on intricately designed earrings, pendants and turban ornaments, you’ll learn more about how these stunning pieces are made.

3. Calico Museum of Textiles, Ahmedabad

Best for exploring vibrant local craftsmanship

In the heart of Ahmedabad, the Calico Museum of Textiles exhibits one of the most comprehensive collections of Indian weavings in the world. Run by the Sarabhai Foundation, the museum is located in a sprawling private garden and is spread over two named sites, the palatial Haveli and Chouk, the latter sporting carved wooden facades sourced from traditional Gujarati mansions of the region.

Advertisement

The collection includes antique textiles (some dating back 500 years), royal garments, exquisite saris, intricate tapestries, tribal garments and regional embroideries. Alongside textiles, the museum also has an outstanding collection of South Indian bronzes, Jain art, miniature paintings and pichwais (devotional cloth paintings that depict Krishna). Register for free daily morning and evening tours in advance, as spaces are limited. Note that photography is not permitted in the museum.

4. Neuropathology Brain Museum, Bengaluru

Best for learning more about the human anatomy

Housed within the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) campus in Bengaluru, the fascinating Neuropathology Brain Museum celebrates the study and understanding of what’s underneath all our skulls. This unique museum houses an extensive collection of real human-brain specimens preserved through advanced techniques. The exhibits include presentations of healthy brains as well as those with tumors, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders. Join a guided tour (online prebooking required) led by an expert to get an in-depth understanding of the cerebral anatomy and its complexities. You’ll not only explore over 400 specimens: you’ll have the chance to touch the tissue of an actual human brain. Interactive displays offer further insights into brain injuries and diseases, as well as advancements in neuroscience.

"Cinema Across India" exhibit at the National Museum of Indian Cinema, Mumbai. National Museum of Indian Cinema

5. National Museum of Indian Cinema, Mumbai

Best for appreciating India’s long filmmaking legacy

If you’re a film geek, don’t miss out on the National Museum of Indian Cinema, appropriately located in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood. The museum is spread across two buildings in the Films Division complex: a 19th-century pink bungalow called Gulshan Mahal and a contemporary four-story glass structure. Start in the bungalow, which tells the history of filmmaking from the Lumière brothers through the long evolution of Indian cinema. You can watch screenings of film excerpts, learn how vintage optical devices work and even belt out a few karaoke numbers.

The glass building has thematic exhibits such as “Gandhi and Cinema,” a children’s film studio, and a gallery highlighting the technological progression of filmmaking equipment, animation techniques, editing processes and more. The lower floors cover the life and works of Satyajit Ray, one India’s most influential film directors.

6. Veechar Cultural and Heritage Museum for Utensils, Ahmedabad

Best for discovering the artistry behind traditional kitchenware

Part of Ahmedabad’s popular Vishalla restaurant, the Veechar Cultural and Heritage Museum for Utensils sheds light on the remarkable artistry and cultural significance of traditional Indian cooking tools and vessels. The vast collection of over 4500 objects encompasses India’s diverse regions, traditions and culinary practices. Crafted from materials like brass, copper, bronze, wood and clay, these utensils are not just functional but also reflect the aesthetic and cultural sensibilities of their time. In the beautifully arranged display cases, exceptional water pitchers, cooking pots, spice boxes and ceremonial vessels each tell a unique story. The museum’s rustic aesthetic only adds to its appeal – a celebration of the ingenuity of Indian artisans that preserves the heritage of everyday life.

At the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, you’ll learn about the history of sanitation. Sulabh International Museum of Toilets

7. Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, Delhi

Best for a whimsical glimpse into the history of sanitation

An initiative of an NGO that promotes hygiene and social reform, the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets is a truly original museum dedicated to the history and evolution of sanitation. While this quirky Delhi attraction is small – just one long room – it showcases a fascinating collection of artifacts, including toilet designs, sanitation tools and historical documents. Explore unique exhibits such as the brick commodes of the ancient Harappa settlement, a 16th-century flush pot, ornate Victorian-era commodes (including a gem-studded bidet) and tabletop toilets from England. There’s even a full-size replica throne from the court of King Louis XIII of France – with a hidden commode underneath. Through a blend of history, innovation and humor, the museum highlights the importance of sanitation and its impact on health, the environment – and human dignity.

8. Vikram Pendse Cycles Museum, Pune

Best for a (pedaling) trip down memory lane

Located in a private bungalow in Pune’s Karve Nagar area, the Vikram Pendse Cycles Museum is a tribute to the evolution of bicycles. Founded by passionate cycling enthusiast Vikram Pendse, the museum showcases an impressive collection of vintage and rare bicycles from around the world, making it a must-visit for history buffs and cycling aficionados alike. The models on display include penny-farthings, roadsters and racing bikes dating back to the early 20th century.

Each bicycle tells a story, reflecting its unique design, technological advancements and cultural significance. Memorabilia such as vintage cycling accessories, posters and photographs documents the rich legacy of cycling. The museum also highlights the role of bicycles in social and environmental movements, emphasizing their impact as a sustainable mode of transport.

An exhibit of brooms at Arna Jharna – The Thar Desert Museum in Jodhpur. Arna Jharna – The Thar Desert Museum

9. Arna Jharna – The Thar Desert Museum, Jodhpur

Best for experiencing desert folk culture and traditions

Just 12 miles (20km) from bustling Jodhpur, you’ll get a unique insight into the traditional lifestyle, crafts and environment of the desert at Arna Jharna – The Thar Desert Museum. The brainchild of renowned folklorist Komal Kothari, this institution goes beyond conventional displays to impart an immersive understanding of desert life. One of its highlights is a fascinating broom collection that showcases the resourcefulness and creativity of local communities. With over 150 types of brooms crafted from indigenous materials, the exhibit highlights the significance of this humble implement to Rajasthani households. The museum also explores desert ecology, water-conservation practices and traditional knowledge systems integral to survival in arid conditions. Visitors can sign up for guided walks, workshops and performances that celebrate the region’s folk traditions, music and storytelling.

10. Naval Aviation Museum, Goa

Best for a deep dive into India’s military history

Take a break from Goa’s sandy beaches to be impressed by the accomplishments and technology of India’s naval air force. The Naval Aviation Museum presents an impressive outdoor lineup of decommissioned aircraft, including iconic models like the Sea Harrier, Alize and Hughes helicopters. As you take in each flying machine, you’ll learn about the battles it served in, and its contributions to maritime security. Head inside to see exhibits on naval operations, weaponry and vintage flight gear, alongside an engaging timeline of India’s naval-aviation history and large models of the INS Vikrant and INS Viraat aircraft carriers. Stop by at the museum’s mini-theater to watch a 20-minute documentary on naval aviation – and don’t miss the virtual-reality corner to feel a bit of the thrill of flight for yourself.