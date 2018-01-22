8-Hour Custom Private Tour of Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Bangalore) is the capital of India's southern Karnataka state. The city is the centre of India's high-tech industry and is also known for its shopping, green spaces (as it is also known as the "The Garden City) and night-life.Start your private tour after meeting your guide and personal chauffeur at your hotel. Enjoy the services of a comfortable air-conditioned car for 8 hours (or 80 kms) within Bengaluru city limits. This tour allows you to plan your day according to your interest. You private guide will be delighted to provide his/her expert input and also make suggestions for local eateries where you can savour South Indian dishes for lunch (at own cost). Below are a few suggestions to start:Bangalore Palace is a majestic palace that is enclosed by beautiful gardens and located in the heart of the city. Its architecture features a wooden structure with intricate carvings and is quite similar to medieval castles, reminiscent of the royal culture.Sri Radha Krishna Temple offers a sizable cultural complex and is one of the largest ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temples in the world. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath offers 13 museums that feature rare collections, such as Mysore paintings, leather puppets, Russian artists, and various sculptures.Venkatappa Art Gallery is a great stop for art lovers. It features sculptors, paintings, and a good collection of artifacts. There are pieces of art belonging to 2000 BC until the medieval period.Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum is one of the prime attractions in Bangalore. It is a great option for children as it features many interactive exhibits.Lal Bagh Botanical Garden, previously known as the Rose and Cypress garden, got it's name from the red roses that bloomed year-round in this garden. It is considered as one of the most diverse botanical gardens in South Asia and was built back in the year 1760.Dodda Basavana Gudi (the Nandhi Temple), also known as Bull Temple, this is an ancient site, known to be biggest temple dedicated to Nandi in the world.Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace's walls of feature beautiful floral motifs and is a prime example of Indo-Islamic architecture. The name of this palace was derived from the ruler back 1791, Tipu Sultan, as this used to be his summer residence. Vidhana Soudha counts amongst one of the most impressive as well as the most magnificent buildings in Bangalore. It rises to a height of almost 46 m and is mainly famous for housing the Legislative Chambers of the state government.