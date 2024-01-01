Naval Aviation Museum

South Goa

The Naval Aviation Museum, at the naval base on the road above Bogmalo Beach, makes an interesting diversion if you’re interested in ships and planes. The museum offers a neat and interesting presentation of India’s naval history, including an outdoor exhibit of fighter aircraft and naval helicopters.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

Nearby South Goa attractions

1. Bogmalo Beach

0.6 MILES

Bogmalo's curving, palm-fringed beach is less than 500m long, from the Bogmalo Beach Resort to the creek at the northwestern end. It doesn't have seasonal…

2. Velsao Beach

2.95 MILES

Though marred by the chemical plant to the north, Velsao Beach makes for a quiet place to get away from it all.

3. Three Kings Chapel

4.2 MILES

It's the hilltop views, rather than the plain little chapel itself, that should entice you to take the steep road east off the coastal road up to Three…

4. Arossim Beach

4.47 MILES

Quiet and clean, Arossim, is not a bad place to settle into solitude with a good book. It's a short distance west of the busy village and train stop of…

5. Church of St Lawrence

5.13 MILES

About 3km south of Goa Velha, at the south end of the small village of Agassim, is the Church of St Lawrence, a plain and battered-looking building that…

6. Utorda Beach

5.4 MILES

A clean, if slightly characterless stretch of beach, Utorda makes for a pleasant afternoon. Take your pick from a ragtag bunch of beach shacks, most of…

7. Pilar Museum

5.85 MILES

Aside from the beautiful views afforded from the roof terrace of Pilar Seminary, a few kilometres north of Goa Velha and 12km southeast of Panaji, it is…

8. Majorda Beach

6.12 MILES

Approached through pleasant, leafy Majorda village, Majorda Beach is a smarter, more organised option than neighbouring Utorda, with half a dozen Russian…