It's the hilltop views, rather than the plain little chapel itself, that should entice you to take the steep road east off the coastal road up to Three Kings Chapel. On clear days, you’ll have a gorgeous, camera-friendly view south across thick palm groves, paddy fields, beaches and the Arabian Sea.

Local legend has it that the church (also called Church of Our Lady of Remedios) is haunted by the ghosts of three Portuguese kings, one of whom plotted to poison the others but died himself in the process. Villagers supposedly buried the three in the church and since then haunted happenings have been reported. To get here, follow the road for 4km north from Cansaulim and take the right fork uphill at Cuelim.