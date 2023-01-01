Betalbatim Beach

Betalbatim’s sands, just to the north of Colva, are a good example of what difference a few hundred metres can make, as calm, quiet and pastoral as Colva’s are touristed and traffic-clogged. Betalbatim itself consists of several different smaller strips of beach – try Lovers’ Beach, which is suitably lovely and deserted enough for romance. To get to Lovers’ Beach, follow the signs from the main coastal road, passing a less lovely rash of timeshare holiday-apartment buildings on the way.