Harappa Site comprises a citadel mound, defensive walls, a drainage system, a cemetery and a huge granary. However, in the past it has been plundered so much by local villagers for bricks to build their houses, and especially by the British for material for the Lahore to Multan railway line, that there is relatively little to see at the site itself. A path snakes around the compound with viewing platforms and a few signs with English descriptions. There is also a smalll but well-kept and interesting Harappa Museum. It exhibits items from the cemetery and other parts of the site, including etched carnelian beads, shell objects, stone tools, domestic implements, pottery, toys, earthenware, seals with the mysterious Moenjodaran script, animal and human figurines and stone weights, as well as articles from other Indus Valley sites.