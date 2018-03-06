Welcome to Mumbai
If Mumbai is your introduction to India, prepare yourself. The city isn’t a threatening place but its furious energy, limited public transport and punishing pollution make it challenging for visitors. The heart of the city contains some of the grandest colonial-era architecture on the planet but explore a little more and you’ll uncover unique bazaars, hidden temples, hipster enclaves and India’s premier restaurants and nightlife.
Dharavi Slum Small-Group Tour in Mumbai
Meet your guide at Churchgate railway station and travel together by train, an approximate 30-minute ride at your own expense. Or, make your own way, meeting your guide and small group at Mahim Junction railway station in Mumbai. Alternatively, upgrade to include round-trip transport by air-conditioned vehicle from Colaba; logistical details are outlined in the Itinerary below. All three options can be done in either the morning or afternoon.On arrival in Dharavi, set out on your 2.5-hour walking tour that dissects one of India’s largest slums. Follow your guide down a maze of narrow lanes that comprise a mix of households and small-scale businesses run by Dharavi’s residents.Learn about the working conditions among numerous cottage industries — including textiles, recycling, pottery and leather tanning — in an informal economy that turns over millions of dollars annually. Passing through these small spaces, you'll learn about the sense of community that exists among the residents, whose diversity is reflected in the temples, mosques, and churches that stand side by side.Tour the recycling area, where old computer parts and plastics arrive from all over the world, and step foot inside a bakery where tea biscuits are made fresh daily. Watch artisans create pots from sun-dried clay, and see the women of Dharavi make popaddoms: the essential appetizer of any Indian meal. Visit a replica resident's house, observe the expansive view from a Dharavi factory rooftop, and see photos on exhibit — taken by children in a local art program. At an NGO-sponsored community center, you’ll see a vibrant gathering of people learning library, English, and computer skills, or engaging in activities such as dancing and yoga. Finish with a soft drink at the reception center in Dharavi, and then make your own way back from Mahim Junction or return by train with your guide. Please note: Your tour guide is sensitive to the issues and concerns surrounding slums and understands that this tour may not be suitable for everyone. Guides strongly believe that the purpose of this tour is for educational reasons alone and allows for a better understanding of Indian life inside Dharavi. Furthermore, the majority of the proceeds from your local tour operator goes back into the local community to support a variety of projects on education, health, and livelihood.
Highlights of Mumbai: Sightseeing Tour of Mumbai
Our Tour Specialist will meet you at your hotel lobby in Mumbai. Your tour will begin by visiting Gateway of India, Mumbai's most famous monument, this is the starting point for most tourists who want to explore the city. Just around the corner is the iconic The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the hotel's original building was commissioned by Jamshedji Tata and first opened its doors to guests on 16 December 1903. We visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station (UNESCO world heritage site). Then head to Crawford Market which is more than a century old, here you will get to see and buy many Indian spices. We will also be seeing open air laundry “Dhobi Ghat”, and then move on to see Mahatma Gandhi's residence in Mumbai “Mani Bhavan”. On our way you will see the Haji Ali Dargah, it is a mosque located on an islet off the coast of Mumbai.We will be visiting Babulnath temple, Banganga tank and also Kamala nehru park at Malabar Hill which is the best point in the city to view the sky line of Mumbai. We will also be taking a drive around Marine Drive also known as “Queens Necklace”. At the end we will be providing a drop service to your hotel in Mumbai.
Mumbai City Highlights Small-Group Tour
This Mumbai city sightseeing tour is a great introduction to the city – get familiar with Mumbai and see its top attractions in one day. Start at the Victoria Terminus, Mumbai’s most famous example of Victorian Gothic architecture. Travel across the city on board a taxi and go back in time as you view Mumbai’s wealth of colonial-era buildings. View the Gateway of India, a bold basalt arch reflecting Hindu and Islamic architecture styles. Located at the waterfront, this monument welcomed visitors who arrived in Mumbai by boat.Continue on a ride through Marine Drive and onto the 200-year old Shiva temple, Babulnath. Here, you may see devout Hindus carrying milk and water to pour over the Linga, the creative symbol that denotes Lord Shiva. A short ride later, see the 14th-century Haji Ali mosque, located on an islet off the southern coast of Mumbai, and admire the beautiful Indian Islamic architecture. Continue back to the city and see the Dhobi Ghat, the biggest open-air laundry facility in Mumbai, where men wash the clothing by thrashing it against slabs of stone.After your tour, ask your local guide for tips if you’d like to keep exploring. Find out about night shopping at local markets or where to take a walk by the waterfront.
Private Mumbai Full-Day City Tour
Your tour begins at approximately 10:30 in the morning with pickup from your hotel by your private, air-conditioned vehicle. Your English-speaking guide will then transport you to some of the best landmarks of Mumbai, including the Gateway of India, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Flora Fountain, the Mumbai High Court, Jain Temple and more. You will spend approximately 10 to 20 minutes at each location so your guide can share the historical importance as well as the present day relevance of each landmark.Around 2pm, you will take an hour break to enjoy a delicious lunch before resuming your tour. You will be dropped off at your hotel or a preferred location in Mumbai at approximately 5pm.
Mumbai Bicycle Tour
Meet your guide and small group in the early morning at the Kailash Parbat restaurant. Then hop on your comfortable bike (helmet available upon request) for a leisurely ride through Mumbai. Your guide avoids major roads whenever possible and heads out before the streets become crowded, so you can take in the sights and cycle at a relaxed pace before the heat of the day.Your 4-hour bicycle tour starts with a gentle ride through the back streets of the Fort area, a business district that lay at the heart of the city during the 18th century. Watch Mumbai wake up as you descend upon Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), and admire the façade of one of India’s busiest railway stations. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage site for its Victorian Gothic revival style, the historic station was also a filming location for the award-winning 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire.Continue on to Crawford Market, where you’ll get off your bike to have a look inside. As one of Mumbai’s largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and meat markets, it was the first building in India to receive electricity. You’ll ride through the Kalbadevi and Bhuleshwar bazaars before stopping at Bombay Panjrapole, which shelters more than 350 cows and other stray animals right in the middle of the bustling city!Visit Mumbadevi Temple, where Hindu priests bestow their devotees with blessings, before riding through Mumbai’s flower alley for a colorful view of marigold garlands. After a quick stop for tea, cycle along the 1-mile (3-km) stretch of Marine Drive — a coastal promenade bordering the Arabian Sea. Marvel at the peace of this early morning ocean view en route to Sassoon Dock, a major fish loading and trading center in South Mumbai.Your bike tour ends at the Kailash Parbat restaurant with a simple Indian breakfast in the company of your guide and small group.
Mumbai Full-Day Shore Excursion
Select your desired tour option when you book. Then, when your ship is in Mumbai, meet your guide at the cruise terminal.Begin your explorations at the Gateway of India, Mumbai's most famous monument, and the starting point for most visitors wanting to explore the city.Admire the archway and head around the corner to view the legendary Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The original hotel building was commissioned by Jamshedji Tata and first opened to guests on December 16, 1903.Pass the High Court, Prince of Wales Museum, and other landmarks, and visit the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.From here, continue to a viewing point to gaze over the Dhobi Gat, the city’s open-air laundry.Move on to see Mani Bhavan, the former residence of Mahatma Gandhi, and on route, take in views of the Haji Ali Dargah, a mosque situated on an islet off Mumbai’s shores.Afterward, visit Kamala Nehru Park at Malabar Hill to enjoy the best panoramas over the city's skyline, and then drive along Marine Drive, also known as the ‘Queen’s Necklace.’Your tour finishes with a drop-off back at the cruise port.