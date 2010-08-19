Private 3-Day Tour to Delhi Agra and Jaipur from Pune with One-Way Flight

Day 1: Pune to Delhi by Flight + City Tour and drive to Agra (No Meal)Pickup at 6am from your hotel in Pune and Transfer to Airport flight to Delhi.Arrival at Delhi Airport, then proceed on the half-day city tour of Delhi. In New Delhi you'll visit the 11th century Qutab Minar Tower, built by Qutub-ud-din Aibek of the Slave Dynasty, who took possession of Delhi in 1206. You'll also see the India Gate, a memorial raised in honor of the Indian soldiers martyred during the Afghan War, and drive past government buildings including the President’s House and Parliament House (Dating back to the time of British Raj) In the early evening you'll transfer to Agra (about 3 hours via expressway) Overnight: Crystal Sarover Primer or similar Day 2: Agra City Tour and drive to Jaipur (B)Get picked up from your hotel at 6am for a sunrise visit to the world famous "monument of love," The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site (closed Fridays). After breakfast, visit Agra Fort and then drive back to the old walled city of Jaipur. Founded by Maharaja Jai Singh II, this ‘pink city’ is meticulously constructed on the lines of the Shilpa-Shastra, an ancient Hindu treatise on architecture. The city's ancient palaces and forts have borne witness to countless royal processions and fabulous splendor. You'll also make a stop to visit Fatehpur Sikri (At your own expanse), which has been described as the world’s most perfectly preserved ghost town. Built by Akbar in the late 16th century, it was abandoned after only 14 years, and the elegant buildings of this superb walled city remain intact to this day. Overnight: Lemon Tree or similar Day 3: Jaipur City Tour and drive to Delhi (B)After breakfast, check out at 8am and proceed to visit the Amber Fort, which used to be the capital of the Kachhwaha clan until Jaipur was made the official capital in 1727. You'll also visit the Hawa Mahal, built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, considered the most stunning sight in the city of Jaipur. After lunch, proceed to the City Palace, the principal residence of the ruling family, known for its stunning architecture. Part of the palace is now converted into a magnificent museum. You'll also see Jantar Mantar, a stone observatory built in the 18th century. Time permitting you will also get a look at Jaipur's cottage industry specializing in hand-woven carpets & textiles. Witness how silk carpets are made by hand. In the evening, transfer to Delhi where you'll be dropped off for next destination (At your won Flight)