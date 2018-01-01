Welcome to Gujarat
Gujarat also claims a special relationship to the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi: he was born here, he ignited the satyagraha movement from here, he made his Salt March here – and his legacy remains a vibrant part of public discourse and private lives.
Top experiences in Gujarat
Gujarat activities
Real Slumdog Millioanaire
Home to nearly 1 million residents, Dharavi is the third largest slum in the world. During this half-day guided tour you will get to go inside the slum to see how the residents live and work. There is a Strong sense of community that exists in Slum, you will wind through the slum’s narrow alleyways and be greeted by friendly locals who live in Slum . Walk through narrow lanes and by-lanes taking in the wafting aromas from local bakeries and sweet shops. Exotic smells from soap and cosmetic making units are bound to make some heads turn. Dime sized cyber cafes, locals brushing past, mass-producing tailor shops all make up for an exciting trip. Friendly locals and enthusiastic tiny tots waving from their roof tops and balconies simply add in a touch of regular life being lived here.Continue on the show and tell tour listening to stories from your guide as you arrive at Kumbharwada, in Dharavi. Known to be the face of India’s largest slum dwelling, The tour through the slum's narrow alleys is quite an adventure, you will undoubtedly feel the strong sense of community and the special spirit that exists here. Dharavi became famous through the worldwide hit movie 'Slumdog Millionaire' in 2008. Visit Kumbharwada, an area occupied by traditional potters hailing from Gujarat. This large settlement set up in 1930s is a testimony of communal clay pits and kilns that have stood the test of time and witnessed hardships. In tandem with Brazil’s Favela, Dharavi and Mahim will leave a mark in your hearts and minds.. Sign up for this popular tour today and you will leave this experience with a new-found appreciation of the human spirit.
Private Half-Day Trip To Ahmedabad
Morning pickup at 10:00 AM and proceed for 4-hour Ahmedabad sightseeing tour with first visit to the Hathee Singh Jain Temple. It is a white marble temple built in 1850 and is named after a rich merchant named Seth Hathee Singh who built it. The courtyard of this 2-storeyed temple is surrounded by 52 small shrines dedicated to various Tirthankars (spiritual teachers) of Jainism. The major attraction of this temple is a 78ft high Mahavir Stambha (tower). Next visit the Sidi Saiyyed’s Mosque built in 1573 by Sidi Saiyyed - an army general of the last Sultan of Gujarat, Shams-Ud-Din Muzaffar Shah III - with help of 45 craftsmen. It is said to be the symbol of architectural beauty in Ahmedabad as it is renowned for its intricately-carved latticework on windows and floral designs covering the whole structure. The “Tree of Life” depicting a tree with intertwined branches displaying fine lace filigree work is the prime highlight of this mosque. Outside the mosque’s complex, is a small water pond where devotees halt for ablution before entering the prayer hall. It is must-visit for photography enthuiasts and architecture lovers. Later, visit the Sabarmati Ashram that was relocated in 1917 on the banks of Sabarmati River. It was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi - the Father of the Nation and his wife for about 12 years. Now, it is a museum named Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi with huge national significance. It features a gallery of life-size oil paintings and photo enlargements depicting the major life events of Mahatma Gandha. It exhibits famous quotations and other relics of Mahatma Gandhi. There is also a library section within the museum where you will find thousands of books based upon life, woprk and teachings of Gandhi. Your Ahmedabad Sightseeing tour ends here and you will be dropped-off at the hotel. Rest of the day at leisure.
Private Tour: Ahmedabad City with Dinner and Utensil Museum
At 4pm, you will meet your guide in the lobby of your hotel and drive to your first stop, Sarkhej Rosa mosque, on this private evening tour. Your guide will discuss the early Islamic architecture and its original use of Sarkhej Rosa as a mausoleum. Next, you'll make your way to the Sabarmati River and you'll walk along the east and west sides of the promenade. Although you will not walk its full 7-mile length, your guide will provide insight into this two-level continuous promenade made for pedestrians and cyclists.After spending some time along the river, you'll make your way to your vehicle and proceed to the traditionally designed Vishalla Restaurant. Before dinner, you will visit the one-of-a-kind Utensil Museum housed in a traditional hut. Here, you'll admire and become cultured in old Indian utensils in this collection.While waiting for your freshly prepared dinner to be cooked and served (about 25-30 minutes), you will enjoy cultural performances like folk dance and puppet shows in the open-air entertainment area. Savor a typical traditional dinner served on a plate made of leaves and while seated on the ground. You'll be surrounded by a village-like atmosphere with the servers dressed in dhoti kurta with topi (traditional Indian style garment and cap) and lanterns used for lighting. When dinner is finished around 9pm, you will return to your hotel in Ahmedabad.
Private Day-Trip to Taj Mahal and Agra from Ahmedabad with Return Flight
Pickup at 4am from your Hotel or Anywhere in Ahmedabad and Transfer to Ahmedabad Airport Flight to Delhi and Flight depart at 6am approx for Delhi. Arrive at 8:30am Delhi Airport and your 3 hrs drive to Agra via Yamuna Express Highway. Reach Agra and we visit - Taj Mahal (A Unesco World Heritage Site), No trip to Agra would be complete without a visit to this shimmering vision of domes and minarets. The world's best-known tomb stands testimony to the timeless love story of the 17th century Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and his wife - Queen Mumtaz Mahal. (Taj Mahal remain closed on every Friday) Lunch Break, Lunch will be provided at the best Local Restaurant (at your own expense) Second we visit Agra Fort (A Unesco World Heritage Site), Built by Emperor Akbar in 1565 A.D, this huge fort is made of red sandstone. The elegant buildings inside reflect an interesting synthesis of Hindu and Central Asian architectural styles. The maze of the courtyards, mosques & private chambers of the fort echo the story of the Mughal Empire. If Time permit we enjoy shopping in Agra is known for its fabulous handicrafts, made of marble and softstone inlay work. The Mughals were great patrons of arts and crafts. Empress Nur Jahan took personal interest and was an accomplished artist herself in zari embroidery work. Agra's major handicraft products besides inlay work are: leatherware, brassware, carpets, jewellery and embroidery work. At the end of your Agra tour, you will be transferred back to Delhi airport to return flight back to Ahmedabad. Arrive in Ahmedabad, you will be picked up from the airport and will be dropped back off to your hotel in Ahmedabad at 10pm approx.
Amazing Gujarat
Day 1 : Arrival At AhmedabadOn the day of arrival at Ahmedabad airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for sightseeing tour of Ahmedabad visit Gandhi Ashram, City Museum and Hathising Jain Temple. Evening proceed to visit Adalaj Step Well and Akshardham Temple.Overnight at Hotel.Day 2 : Ahemedabad - Rajkot (265 Kms / 4 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for Rajkot. Upon arrival at Rajkot check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for sightseeing tour of Rajkot visit to Gandhi's residence, (Bapu stayed here in Rajkot during his early years of life) also visit Gandhi Smriti, Gandhiji's School & Rashtriya Shala. Rest of the day free to leisure activities or free for shopping at Bangdi Bazaar.Overnight at Hotel.Day 3 : Rajkot - Gondal (167 Kms / 4 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Gondal. Upon arrival at Gondal check in your hotel for night stay. Later afternoon proceed for Gondal Sightseeing tour visit the Navlakha Palace, which houses the erstwhile ruling family's private collection of bead work, textiles, brassware, hand-painted toys and silver crafts, the centre promoting weaving at Gondal, and the historic buildings of Gondal. Rest of the day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel.Day 04 : Gondal - Bhuj (271 Kms / 5 Hrs)Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bhuj. Upon arrival at Bhuj check in your hotel for night stay. Later afternoon proceed for sightseeing tour of Bhuj visit Aina Mahal Museum, Pragmahal Museum. A.A. Wazir’s (National Award Winner Artiest) Textiles Museum Shop. Rest of the day free to leisure activities.Overnight at Hotel. Day 05 : Departure from BhujToday morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Bhuj Airport to board the flight to your home.
Ahmadabad One Day Cultural Tour
We will pick you in the morning at 9am from your hotel for your one day Ahmadabad city tour. You will be driven in an air-conditioned car up to the Hathee Singh jain temple which was built in 1850AD.by a rich trader named Hathee Singh. The temple is dedicated to Dharm nath who was the 15th tirthankara. The temple made in double storeys out of stone will mesmerize you by it’s beauty. After visiting the jain temple you will be driven towards the famous Siddi Saiyyed’s mosque which dates back to 16th century. This mosque is a fine specimen of indo-Islamic architecture. Praiseworthy are the filigree work and floral patterns done in the structure. Later you can visit the famous Sabarmati Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi stayed with his wife. It is now a museum which houses lots of pictures of Mahatma’s life and deeds. After visiting Sabarmati Ashram you will be taken to the Akshardham temple which was built in 1992 out of pink sandstone and is dedicated to Swaminarayan. This temple has much affinity to the Akshardham temple in Delhi. After finishing the tour you can drive by the satellite area of the town and later you will be dropped back at your hotel in Ahmadabad.