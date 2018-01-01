Private Half-Day Trip To Ahmedabad

Morning pickup at 10:00 AM and proceed for 4-hour Ahmedabad sightseeing tour with first visit to the Hathee Singh Jain Temple. It is a white marble temple built in 1850 and is named after a rich merchant named Seth Hathee Singh who built it. The courtyard of this 2-storeyed temple is surrounded by 52 small shrines dedicated to various Tirthankars (spiritual teachers) of Jainism. The major attraction of this temple is a 78ft high Mahavir Stambha (tower). Next visit the Sidi Saiyyed’s Mosque built in 1573 by Sidi Saiyyed - an army general of the last Sultan of Gujarat, Shams-Ud-Din Muzaffar Shah III - with help of 45 craftsmen. It is said to be the symbol of architectural beauty in Ahmedabad as it is renowned for its intricately-carved latticework on windows and floral designs covering the whole structure. The “Tree of Life” depicting a tree with intertwined branches displaying fine lace filigree work is the prime highlight of this mosque. Outside the mosque’s complex, is a small water pond where devotees halt for ablution before entering the prayer hall. It is must-visit for photography enthuiasts and architecture lovers. Later, visit the Sabarmati Ashram that was relocated in 1917 on the banks of Sabarmati River. It was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi - the Father of the Nation and his wife for about 12 years. Now, it is a museum named Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi with huge national significance. It features a gallery of life-size oil paintings and photo enlargements depicting the major life events of Mahatma Gandha. It exhibits famous quotations and other relics of Mahatma Gandhi. There is also a library section within the museum where you will find thousands of books based upon life, woprk and teachings of Gandhi. Your Ahmedabad Sightseeing tour ends here and you will be dropped-off at the hotel. Rest of the day at leisure.