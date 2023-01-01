Laxmi Vilas Palace

Still the residence of Vadodara’s royal family, Laxmi Vilas was built in full-throttle 19th-century Indo-Saracenic flourish at a cost of ₹6 million – an enormous sum back then. The most impressive Raj-era palace in Gujarat, its elaborate interiors feature well-maintained mosaics, chandeliers and artworks, as well as a highly impressive collection of weaponry. It’s set in expansive park-like grounds that include a golf course. An audio guide is included with admission. Allow at least two hours for a visit.

Photography is prohibited within the palace.