Baroda Museum & Picture Gallery

Within Sayaji Bagh park, this museum houses a diverse collection, much of it gathered by Maharaja Sayajirao III, including statues and carvings from several Asian regions, fine ivory carvings from India, Japan and China, a modest Egyptian room with a mummy, and an entire floor of stuffed and pickled wildlife specimens. The gallery has lovely Mughal miniatures and a motley crew of unsympathetically lit European masters; check out the small contemporary-art gallery instead.