Built in 1535, with additions made in 1541, this massive, well-preserved Portuguese fort with its double moat (one tidal) was one of the most important Portuguese forts in Asia. Today sea erosion and neglect are leading to a slow collapse. Cannonballs litter the place, and the ramparts have a superb array of cannons. The lighthouse is Diu’s highest point, with a beam that reaches 32km. There are a couple of small chapels, one holding engraved tombstone fragments.

Part of the fort also serves as the island’s jail.