Church of St Francis of Assisi

A surprise awaits at this church, founded in 1593, and previously used as a hospital. The whitewashed exterior is all flaking paint and sea-spray decay, but the interior has recently been faithfully restored to its Portuguese-era beauty. There are blue-and-white arches and a giant carved wooden altar complete with images of the Virgin. Sadly, it's often locked, but even if it is you can normally peek through the wire-mesh doorway in order to ogle the interior.