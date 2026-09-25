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When you walk down the street in Los Angeles, delicious, unfamiliar scents stimulate your senses — inevitably drawing you into new dining spots. Affordable comfort food is all over the city, but many of the best spots are hard to find. They are either tucked away in congested business plazas or in the back alley of a shopping mall.

The far-reaching streets of Wilshire, Vermont and Western – also known as Koreatown – is the largest Korean neighborhood in the United States. This neighborhood houses Korean spas, grocers, karaoke bars and – of course – restaurants.

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I was lucky enough to live off Vermont Ave for more than three years, and there are a handful of memorable spots where I’ve become a regular. Just know this: you’ll need to practice a lot of patience when popping into popular restaurants, especially on the weekends. You can also find great spots (with potentially shorter wait times) in other neighborhoods of LA, like Sawtelle or Culver City.

These beloved Korean food spots in Los Angeles make me proud to be an active foodie here.

History

The LA Korean Festival Parade Photos at Olympic Blvd in Los Angeles. Hun Young Lee/Shutterstock

Korean culture plays a huge role in Los Angeles’s identity. After the Korean War, many Korean families migrated to Los Angeles for work opportunities and new lives. Since then, Korean culture has been interwoven into the city’s character and, notably, Korean cuisine has become a fixture. Korean food isn’t just about savoring every bite – it is also about bringing families and community together to bond and refuel. There are many sentimental dishes, and each one is nourishing to the body and heart.

In 1968, businessman Hi Duk Lee moved to Los Angeles in search of more spaces for the growing Korean community. He opened the Olympic Market, a supermarket with Korean products and foods. The store became integral to the local community, and more Korean-centric businesses blossomed. In 1980, Koreatown was officially designated as a district, with many established homes for immigrant Korean families.

You’ll find some of the best Korean meals at cherished family-owned shops, whether you are seeking an on-the-go serving of hearty Korean cuisine, craving an elevated sit-down atmosphere or hoping to catch some live entertainment.

Delicious Dishes

The best Korean restaurants in Los Angeles hone in on a speciality, sometimes one that can’t be replicated elsewhere. Some offer sizzling BBQ plates with shining bulgogi or marinated short ribeye. Others may focus on perfecting a classic steamy tofu soup, known as sundubu-jjigae. If you have a big appetite, a 6- or 12-count of fried-to-perfection soy-garlic chicken with rice cakes could be a delicious option. Some spots may choose to only serve a fresh lineup of tender egg noodles handcrafted by the Korean culinary artisans at that restaurant.

However, my all-time favorite has to be Korean BBQ – and not just because I can order a glass of soju (Korean vodka) with my brisket. It really is a special, fragrant space that brings out all different kinds of Los Angeles locals.

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BTC Chicken

Exterior of Korean restaurant BTC. BTC

BTC Chicken is a casual diner on the Westside that is a love letter to fusion, helmed by Koreatown culinary vet Chef Kang (HanEuem and the former Dasom). At BTC Chicken (Burger Taco Chicken), patrons can chow down on a creative collision of Korean cuisine in the form of homemade tacos, spicy Korean Galbi beef rib tacos and an addictive portion of double-fried crispy Korean-style chicken. Their creative menu has expanded and now serves burritos, seasoned fries, speciality plates and signature bento boxes.

Top Dishes: BTC Chicken’s lineup of succulent fried chicken dishes have a soy garlic flavor. Their galbi burger is quite a hit off the menu and so is their kimchi stir-fried rice mixed with Spam and a balanced amount of spice.

BCD Tofu House

BCD Tofu House is nearly as famous as Koreatown itself. The late-night locale is known for its complimentary banchan side dishes and its flavor-packed tofu-steaming soup. Perfect for a nightcap after time at the bars in Koreatown, BCD Tofu House can become the main event (they close at 3am).

There are two BCD Tofu Houses off Wilshire Blvd and Western Ave, with packed houses every Saturday and Sunday night, thanks to the restaurant’s reputation for a lively atmosphere and culinary prowess.

Top Dishes: Beyond their traditional sundubu, the Galbi and spicy BBQ pork bulgogi combos are tantalizing meat plates that you will never forget.

O’Sigye

Left: O'Sigye in Koreatown. Right: The oyster salad at O'Sigye. Courtesy of Clinton Lu for YelpLA (2)

Located just off Western Ave, O’Sigye serves dak hanmari (Korean-style whole chicken hot pot). Their Korean-style chicken noodle soup dish is an homage to the founder, Krissy Eun Song’s late father, who would often prepare family dinners around the warmth of a steaming pot. This tradition is what Eun Song hopes to share with her patrons, who can connect and recharge over the comfort of a nourishing shared meal. Their specialty lies in family tradition, as their chickens are fresh and slow-cooked throughout each day.

Top Dishes: Their famous chicken noodle soup is what turns most new customers into regulars. In addition, O’Sigye’s plain and pesto-marinated Chicken Gomtang is a restaurant staple. Be warned: if you choose to order the Volcano crab with cold noodles; the large plate is smothered in a dripping Gochujang paste and can be devoured by your group in a deliciously, messy manner.

Sun Nong Dan

A 24-hour restaurant serving fresh banchan and Galbi Jjim paired with tender tteokbokki (a dish of tube-shaped rice cakes) sounds like a fever dream. However, Sun Nong Dan has perfected that culinary craft and has become a household name known for its nocturnal patrons.

There are two locations — one in Sawtelle and one in Koreatown – and each are full of tantalizing scents and delicious spices. The purple rice, radish and kimchi are spicy. Dining at this Korean restaurant is a symphony of flavors, matched by the chatter of patrons filling the spot’s large interior.

Top Dishes: Sun Nong Dan is known for its amazing braised beef, and crowds of customers there tend to order similar dishes. A close runner-up is their Sulungtang, a traditional rich and creamy soup with ox bone.

Quarters Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ at Quarters in Koreatown, Los Angeles. Courtesy of Quarters Korean BBQ

As an internet foodie who grew up on YouTube, I still remember watching The Try Guy’s Quarters Korean BBQ episode. This premium, modern Korean barbecue restaurant is luxury dining at its finest (no all-you-can-eat on offer here), behind a smoldering hot grill. They have a high-quality selection of meats such as their marbled kkotsal, Wagyu-grade boneless short rib and marinated Galbi. Their thick slices of pork belly and pork jowl are true stars. Their meat is best paired with a side of cheese fondue. Expect a one-to-two-hour wait on Friday and Saturday nights.

Top Dishes: Quarters BBQ’s most popular proteins are Wagyu beef, grilled bulgogi, rib eye and short rib.

Dan Sung Sa

One of my personal Koreatown favorites is Dan Sung Sa. This Seoul-inspired cavernous bar-restaurant offers a celebratory atmosphere. This is the best destination to visit for birthdays or to show off to your foodie tourist friends how cool Los Angeles’s culinary scene truly is. Outside of being able to order a plethora of sojus and Korean beers, Dan Sung Sa has some of the best kimchi fried rice, skewers, green onion seafood pancakes and cheese corn I’ve ever laid my eyes and mouth on. Off 6th St, you will often see a ton of patrons patiently waiting to enter the Korean street food portal that is Dan Sung Sa.

Top Dishes: Although it is not a rare sight to see melting corn cheese on every table, Dan Sung Sa’s affordable selection of BBQ skewers are transcendent, ranging from US$1.99 to US$3.99 for a single serving.