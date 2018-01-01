Welcome to Ghardaïa

In the river valley of the Oued M’Zab, in a long valley on the edge of the Sahara, is a cluster of five towns: Ghardaïa, Melika, Beni Isguen, Bou Noura and El-Atteuf. Often referred to collectively as Ghardaïa, the once distinct villages are gradually sprawling together, but retain separate identities.

