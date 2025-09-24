Algerians often refer to their homeland as the Continent Country because it’s one of the few places in the world where you can go skiing in the mountains in the morning and hiking in the desert at night. Stretching over 1000km on the Mediterranean coast, Algeria sweeps in 2 million sq km of the Sahara desert along with Roman ruins and ancient cities steeped in history. Today, Algeria is stepping into the spotlight as a travel destination, and visitors have begun to take notice of all it has to offer.

1. Catch the sunrise over the peaks of Assekrem

High in the Hoggar Mountains outside Tamanrasset is Assekrem, a remote volcanic plateau known for tranquility and sublime views that come to life at sunrise and sunset. The site is so moving that a French monk, Charles de Foucauld, chose to live out his life there in solitude in a stone hermitage; that site is maintained by monks and draws travelers seeking both beauty and reflection.

Planning tip: To visit the region, try traveling with a tour company such as Algeria Tours.

The Ketchaoua Mosque at the foot of Algiers' Casbah. Saad-Bakhouche/Shutterstock

2. Capture the magic of Algiers

Any trip to Algeria should certainly involve the country’s capital, where first-time visitors are best positioned to get their bearings. Built into the hillside of the crescent-shaped Bay of Algiers, the city is a unique blend of wide boulevards, narrow Ottoman streets and the lively Amazigh culture of the locals who call the city home. One of the best things you can do in Algiers is to simply wander: enjoy a coffee on a terrace near the Grande Poste, lose yourself in the buzzing market of Meissonier and visit one of the many palaces and museums.

Planning tip: With 2 or 3 days, you'll be able to see Algiers' essentials – Alger Centre, the Casbah, the Makam Echahid, Jardin d’Essai and as many museums as possible – but if you have time to spare, you could spend up to a week exploring at a more leisurely pace and taking day trips to places like Tipaza and Cherchell.

3. Road-trip up the coast and hop from beach to beach

While getting around Algeria by car is not for the faint of heart, striking out on the open road can be one of the best ways to find the country’s hidden beaches. On the western coast, make your way from Oran to Tlemcen, hitting beaches (Madagh, Sbiaat and La Guitare, as well as at Barbadjani) along the way. To the east, drive from Bejaia to Annaba, with stops in Collo, Oued Bibi, Beni Belaid and El Kala near the border with Tunisia.

Local tip: The best beaches in Algeria aren’t accessible by car or on foot. If you see any locals offering boat rides or paddleboard rentals, don’t hesitate to hop on – you’ll often be taken to secluded coves with crystal-clear turquoise water that feel like your own private paradise.

Tourists with a Tuareg guide in Immourouden, near Djanet. Rostasedlacek/Shutterstock

4. Hike with a Tuareg guide in the Tassili N’Ajjer

Tassili N’ajjer National Park is one of the most extraordinary natural and cultural wonders in the world. Its Mars-like landscape and towering sandstone formations hold over 15,000 known neolithic rock paintings and engravings that are up to 12,000 years old. Located in southeastern Algeria near the town of Djanet, the region is home to the Tuareg people, a once nomadic Indigenous group whose traditional territory stretches from Libya to Mali.

Trips to the Tassili N’Ajjer mean camping and being completely off the grid, making it the perfect opportunity to disconnect from the wider world. Camel treks give you the chance to see the desert the way the Tuareg have for centuries.

Planning tip: Due to the region's remoteness, anyone entering the desert must be accompanied by a local guide. Ensure that you book with a Tuareg guide, as they know the land best and your trip will be more than just tourism but true cultural immersion. Many guides advertise their services on social media, but you can also find tour operators through a simple online search.

5. Trace the legacy of revolution in the Casbah

Few places in Algeria are as synonymous with revolution and resistance as the UNESCO-listed Casbah of Algiers. The capital’s historic quarter stretches from the coast to the hilltop and is known for narrow and winding alleyways, steep staircases and traditional Ottoman-era palaces. Above all, the Casbah is remembered as a stronghold of the National Liberation Front (FLN) during its struggle against French colonial rule, which ultimately led to Algeria gaining independence in 1962. The FLN used the Casbah’s tangled, compact layout to its advantage, often hopping across rooftops and hiding in traditional homes to evade French authorities.

Planning tip: Cinephiles might be familiar with the Casbah through Gillo Pontecorvo’s award-winning The Battle of Algiers, widely regarded as one of the most accurate historical films of all time. If you haven’t seen it, make sure to give it a watch before visiting the Casbah yourself.

Left: A bridge across the gorge to Constantine. Ali Mehaoudi/Shutterstock Right: Constantine. Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

6. Cross the many bridges of historic Constantine

Dubbed the City of Bridges, Constantine is built across a deep gorge and connected by the numerous spans that earned the UNESCO-listed ancient city its name. Founded by the Phoenicians and considered one of the oldest cities in the world, it once served as the capital of the kingdom of Numidia. If you make the trip to this eastern city, its magical landscapes, ornate Palace of Ahmed Bey and intricate Emir Abdelkader Mosque are sure to leave a lasting impression.

7. Immerse yourself in the culture of Kabylie

Algeria is home to numerous Indigenous ethnic groups, one of the most prominent being the Kabyle people, known for their distinct language, opulent silver and coral jewelry, and strong cultural identity. Their territory, Kabylie, stretches from the eastern coast to the Tell Atlas mountain range and is made up of quaint villages and two main cities, Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou.

Planning tip: This region is great for a road trip. One of its most popular landmarks is Cap Carbon, near Bejaia, known for its towering sea cliffs and Barbary macaques, a species of monkey native to North Africa. From there, head to Tizi Ouzou, a cultural hub where you can immerse yourself in Kabyle traditions and take day trips to surrounding mountain villages and seaside towns such as Tigzirt.

Trajan's Arch in Timgad. Cortyn/Shutterstock

8. Step back to Roman Algeria

Algeria, once a key part of the kingdoms of Mauretania and Numidia, has some of the world’s best preserved Roman ruins. The most accessible sites are Tipaza and Cherchell, two coastal towns located about an hour’s drive from Algiers. Spend the day visiting the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania (which houses the remains of Cleopatra’s daughter), walk through the seaside ruins of Tipaza, or admire the striking statues and mosaics at the archaeological museum in Cherchell.

If you’re traveling east, consider pausing in Timgad or Djemila. The former, located near Batna in the Aures Mountains, is remarkably well preserved and a prime example of the grid plan commonly used in Roman town planning. Further north, near Sétif, lies the mountainside city of Djemila, known in Roman times as Cuicul. Its dramatic setting in the hills is unusual for a Roman settlement; the museum has one of the most extensive collections of Roman mosaics in North Africa.

9. Visit the birthplace of Raï in Oran

Oran, located on the western coast, is Algeria’s second largest city and the birthplace of Raï, a musical genre that blends traditional and modern rhythms. Some of Raï’s biggest stars, including Cheb Hasni, Cheba Zahouania and Cheb Khaled, got their start in the city’s music scene, giving it a reputation as the heart of Algerian music.

Aside from being a cultural hub with an interesting city museum, Oran is also a popular holiday destination for its beaches and Mediterranean coastline. The city was once under Spanish rule, which is reflected in the architecture and landmarks — most notably the Santa Cruz fort and its neighboring chapel, both perched atop a mountain with panoramic views of the city.

Local tip: Legend has it that karantika (also called garantita), Oran’s most famous street food, was created when Spanish soldiers were under siege in the fort and running low on supplies. A cook combined chickpea flour, olive oil, eggs and spices, then baked it into a savory, custardy pie that is now served in a baguette. Simple, affordable and rich in history, it’s a must to try for anyone visiting Oran.

Left: Ghardaïa. Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock Right: An alleyway within Ghardaïa. Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

10. Get lost in the maze of Mozabite Ghardaia

From above, Ghardaïa resembles an elaborate puzzle of densely packed rooftops and twisting alleyways. Situated roughly 600km from Algiers, it is considered the gateway to the Algerian Sahara and is the most prominent of the five ksour (fortified villages) that make up the M'Zab Valley. Ghardaïa has preserved its traditional way of life, with scarce signs of modernity — most notably you’ll see women wearing white garments that cover their entire bodies, revealing only a single eye.

Local tip: Save your souvenir shopping for Ghardaïa’s historic market, founded in 1884. It was a vital stop for trans-Saharan traders, and merchants continue to hawk spices, ornate brass, wool carpets and antique jewelry.

11. Discover the Andalusian heritage of Tlemcen

Tlemcen, Algeria’s westernmost city, has long been a center for spirituality, Islamic art and Moorish architecture, earning it the moniker the Pearl of the Maghreb. After the reconquest of Andalusia, many Muslim and Jewish refugees settled in Tlemcen, leaving a profound legacy of Andalusian culture that is still present. The Mechouar palace, the former ruler's residence during the Zayyanid dynasty, is an exquisite example of Moorish architecture, featuring a serene courtyard reminiscent of the Alhambra in Granada.

Tlemcen also has a strong legacy of spirituality due to its historical importance as an educational center of Sufism, a mystical Islamic practice. The Sidi Boumediene Mosque, named after one of North Africa’s most influential Sufi masters, serves as both a spiritual sanctuary and an important institution of Sufi scholarship. Be sure to enter the mosque and take a moment to enjoy the tranquility of its garden, best experienced during the call to prayer.