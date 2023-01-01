One of the most recognisable landmarks in the city, the Makam Echahid celebrates the sacrifice of the unknown martyr who fell for his country. The monument, constructed by the Canadians in the early 1980s, is made up of three massive concrete palm fronds that come together and soar 92m into the sky, representing the coming together of agriculture, culture and industry to make independent Algeria great.

Directly below the base of the monument is the Musée National du Moudjahid while the open plaza surrounding it hosts concerts, events, exhibitions or a children's fair ground. It's popular with families on Friday and Saturday afternoons.