Musée National du Moudjahid

This museum, which sits directly beneath the Makam Echahid, aims to collect, preserve and display objects and memories of the struggle against colonialism. It starts with the story of the French invasion of 1830, but focuses on the struggle from the uprising in Sétif, Constantine and Guelma in 1944 to Independence Day in July 1962. Although information is in Arabic, the meaning of the exhibits is easy to understand. A taxi from the city centre will cost about Dh400.

The museum’s lower floor is a domed sanctuary, a natural shrine of low light and silence, and its walls are inscribed with verses from the Quran.