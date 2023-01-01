The Musée des Beaux Arts houses the best collection of art in the country. Opened in 1930, it traces the progress of European and particularly French art from the 16th century, starting with Barnaba di Modena, passing through the neoclassicists such as David and Delacroix, Orientalists including Fromentin, and a Renoir painted during the artist’s visit in 1882. There is also a sizeable collection of work by local and international artists.

To get there from the city centre take the metro to the Jardin d'Essai stop.