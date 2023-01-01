Cherchell Museum

This museum houses some of the finest sculptures and mosaics in the country. Among the highlights are marble busts of the royal family of Juba II, a rare portrait of Juba's mother-in-law, the famous Cleopatra of Egypt, and a statue of a naked Apollo in white marble, a copy of a 5th-century BC Greek original. The collection of mosaics includes a scene of Odyssesus and his followers passing the sirens, and a remarkably vivid portrayal of agricultural scenes.

Parts of the museum were temporarily closed for renovation at the time of research.

