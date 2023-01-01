Roman Aqueduct

A 10-minute drive east of Cherchell are the remains of a massive Roman-era aqueduct built by Juba II to bring water from a source 35km away. The 50m-high aqueduct is a three-level, slightly tapering structure that passes across a narrow gorge lined with olives and surrounded by orange groves. The aqueduct is visible from the road between Cherchell and Tipaza.

If you have your own vehicle you can drive right up to the aqueduct by taking the old road between Cherchell and Tipaza and taking the tiny, bumpy farm track that leads up towards it.