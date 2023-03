Ancient Caesarea's forum is enclosed between buildings behind a railing. The site was discovered by chance in the 1960s, when a statue was discovered when builders started digging the foundations for a new cinema. An Algerian-British team excavated the site over two seasons and, as well as the forum, revealed a church and remains of earlier Punic settlement. Today there's not much to see except a few broken pillars and paving slabs half covered in wild flowers.