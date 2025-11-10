Picture this: two shores of the same sea, each humming to its own rhythm. On one side, Çeşme glimmers with the laid-back confidence of Türkiye’s Aegean coast – wind-stirred beaches, cobblestone streets perfumed with jasmine, leisurely breakfasts that stretch into noon. On the other, Tunisia’s island of Djerba radiates North Africa’s golden calm; whitewashed homes abut palm-fringed sands, and days dissolve in pastel sunsets. Only a few hours apart by plane, these destinations promise one seamless itinerary of mornings shaped by Turkish flavors and evenings softened by island light. Together, they make up a bold, sunlit and beautifully balanced Mediterranean duet.

Colorful street view in Alacati Village, Turkey. Nejdet Duzen / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Çeşme: Aegean breezes and timeless charm

On Türkiye’s Aegean coast, turquoise waters meet bougainvillea clinging to whitewashed buildings in Çeşme. The town’s energy is relaxed yet vibrant, a blend of seaside leisure and cultural richness. Narrow lanes in Alaçatı, lined with pastel-hued stone houses, invite wandering. Cafes spill onto cobblestone streets, while boutiques sell handmade crafts and textiles that capture the area’s artisanal spirit. Çeşme rewards slow mornings of strolling and sipping coffee beneath vine-draped balconies.

Explore Alaçatı’s alluring streets and windswept bays

Alaçatı’s streets whisper stories of the past. Ottoman stone houses, restored with care, share the lanes with cozy cafes and shops. It’s the ideal place to browse for souvenirs from the selection of colorful ceramics, woven textiles and local wines. Weekends bring markets brimming with produce, aromatic herbs and sun-ripened fruits. Beyond its charming lanes, Alaçatı is renowned for world-class windsurfing, attracting enthusiasts to azure bays where steady Aegean breezes ruffle crystal waters. Strolling the streets or catching a glimpse of sails dotting the horizon, visitors encounter a town that is both historically grounded and energetically modern.

Left: Enjoy the cuisine in Çeşme. Ariana Can / Shutterstock Right: The Alaçatı streets are filled with restaurants and cafes. Kadagan / Shutterstock

Learn to make börek and other Çeşme specialities

Food is as much a part of Çeşme as its beaches. Bakeries produce golden, flaky börek pastries filled with cheese, spinach or meat – a humble and unforgettable dish. Culinary enthusiasts can take part in hands-on workshops, mastering the art of rolling pastry and savoring their creations warm from the oven. Traditional Aegean flavors extend to the region’s olive oils and seafood, served in waterfront restaurants. Even a simple breakfast feels elevated when accompanied by a glass of freshly pressed orange juice served aside the sparkling bay.

Comp for Radisson Turkey article Left: Details of a traditional Turkish bath. Alhim / Shutterstock Right: Vineyard in Urla. RauL C7 / Shutterstock

Relax in a hamam and steam room

No trip to Çeşme is complete without experiencing its famed Turkish baths. Steam rooms and saunas provide a ritual of rejuvenation, a chance to slow down and let the Aegean calm wash over you. Whether you choose a traditional massage or a modern spa treatment, these wellness moments are a vital counterpoint to the sun-soaked outdoor adventures.

Savor the vineyards and art in Urla

A short drive inland brings travelers to Urla. In this peaceful village, which is recognized by Cittaslow, vineyards and art galleries intertwine. Perdix Wines offers tastings of locally produced wines, while Urla Art Street displays contemporary pieces in converted workshops. It’s a glimpse of Türkiye’s contemplative side, just minutes from the coast.

Advertisement

By the pool at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Çeşme. Austin Chou and Suzy Verduron for Lonely Planet

Left: Mediterranean views at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Çeşme's pool. Right: Relax at the beaches near Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Çeşme.

Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Çeşme: your Aegean base

Set along the pristine coastline, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Çeşme, provides a sanctuary after days exploring. Modern rooms and suites have sea views and private balconies, while the resort’s spa, sauna and steam facilities extend the wellness ethos of the region. For active travelers, the resort is a convenient base to visit nearby beaches, sail, windsurf and tour Alaçatı and Urla. On-site dining brings local flavors to the table, rounding out a stay that balances relaxation, culinary discovery and coastal adventure.

Street view in Djerba. Hichem kaouane / Shutterstock

Djerba: the ultimate Mediterranean escape

Set in Tunisia’s cerulean waters, Djerba blends serenity, cultural depth and coastal charm. Whitewashed houses with cobalt shutters and swaying palm trees line the streets, creating a storybook backdrop. The gentle pace of daily life is in tune with the lapping waves. Whether visitors are wandering bustling souks, examining street art or paddling along lagoons, every moment feels indulgent and restorative.

Glide across Seguia’s waters

Djerba’s eastern coast, especially the Seguia lagoon, is a playground for water lovers. Stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking let you cross the crystalline waters while admiring the reflection of date palms and sun-drenched houses. As you glide along, the island’s energy will wash over you – a perfect balance of motion and meditation.

Left: A mural in Djerbahood. Hichem kaouane / Shutterstock Right: Spices for sale at the Houmt Souk. Emily Marie Wilson / Shutterstock

The Sidi Saad and Ghazi Mustapha mausoleums in Borj El Ghazi Mustapha. Angela N Perryman / Shutterstock

Wander through Djerbahood

Art lovers will be drawn to Djerbahood, a village transformed into a living canvas. International street artists have painted the walls in bright murals, turning alleyways into a kaleidoscope of colors and stories. Each corner invites discovery, photography and reflection, showcasing Djerba’s modern creative pulse alongside its deep-rooted traditions.

Explore Houmt Souk and Borj Ghazi Mustapha

The island’s heart beats strongest in Houmt Souk's narrow streets, filled with the scent of spices, handmade textiles and local delicacies. Meander through the market stalls, or step into the Borj Ghazi Mustapha, whose walls hold centuries of Mediterranean history. Between stops at cafes and shops, it’s easy to lose track of time in this lively yet intimate hub.

Surrender to thalasso and sunset rituals

Djerba’s wellness offerings are unmatched in the region. Thalassotherapy treatments harness the sea’s healing powers, and seawater pools, hydrotherapy circuits and massages leave your body and mind rejuvenated. Yoga on a quiet beach or a sunset paddle will ease the transition from active exploration to serene reflection, a rhythm that epitomizes Djerba’s calming magic.

Relax in Radisson Blu Resort & Thalasso, Djerba's pool.

Radisson Blu Resort & Thalasso, Djerba: your coastal sanctuary

Perched along the northeast coast at Mezraia, the Radisson Blu Resort & Thalasso, Djerba, is an oasis of comfort and style. Modern rooms with sweeping Mediterranean views, a dedicated thalasso spa and diverse wellness programs – including yoga and water sports – ensure that your stay is both relaxing and invigorating. From beachside lounging to sunset paddles, the resort provides an ideal base to experience the island at its most indulgent.

Djerba Island. BTWImages / Shutterstock

Two shores, one journey

From the windswept streets of Alaçatı to the dappled sands of Djerba, two Mediterranean escapes yield contrasting yet complementary rhythms. In Çeşme, wander through cobblestone alleys, sip local wines at Urla’s vineyards, and let the scent of freshly baked börek guide your afternoon. Then trade Aegean breezes for the tranquil shores of Djerba, where murals, paddle sessions and thalasso treatments invite adventure and reflection.

With Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Çeşme, and Radisson Blu Resort & Thalasso, Djerba, serving as your havens, each destination becomes a space to recharge, savor and linger. Watch the sunset from a terrace, feel the waves lap at your feet during yoga at dawn, or schedule restorative spa therapies. The dual experience weaves a tapestry of culture, nature and pure relaxation: two shores, two moods, one unforgettable journey.