Though a small island, Djerba contains the ingredients of many people’s idea of the ideal holiday vacation: soft, sandy beaches, warm Mediterranean waters, loads of activities, and an array of shops selling a good range of local handicrafts. It also sports a maze of cobblestone streets and a history of ethnic and religious diversity more pronounced than in the rest of the country.
Djerba Traditional Heritage Museum
Good things often come in small packages, and that is certainly the case at this modestly sized but extremely impressive museum. Occupying a curvaceous…
In 2014, 150 artists from 30 countries descended on Erriadh to collaborate on an ambitious street-art project. The result was 250 vividly coloured…
The most important synagogue on Djerba and the oldest in Tunisia, this 19th-century building is in a white compound 1km south of the medina. Pass through…
Three wildly disparate attractions – a museum of Islamic art, a heritage village and a reptile park – are on offer at this strange tourist attraction next…
This whitewashed complex sits in a commanding position at the top of a hill 2km east of Guellala on the road to Cedouikech. Inside, a well-intentioned but…
The daily auction at the fish market takes place late mornings in the northeast corner of the Marché Central. Auctioneers command attention as they…
This long sweep of golden sand with its gently breaking surf is Djerba's greatest attraction. It begins east of the low-lying Ras Remel Peninsula, which…
Built in the 13th-century by the Aragonese, this fort was captured by the Ottomans in 1560 and has been allowed to slowly crumble in recent times – be…
Jul 2, 2018 • 7 min read
Mar 14, 2018 • 4 min read