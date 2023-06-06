Djerba

Djerba Island, Houmt Souk, Medenine Governorate

Though a small island, Djerba contains the ingredients of many people’s idea of the ideal holiday vacation: soft, sandy beaches, warm Mediterranean waters, loads of activities, and an array of shops selling a good range of local handicrafts. It also sports a maze of cobblestone streets and a history of ethnic and religious diversity more pronounced than in the rest of the country.

  • Djerba Traditional Heritage Museum

    Djerba Traditional Heritage Museum

    Djerba

    Good things often come in small packages, and that is certainly the case at this modestly sized but extremely impressive museum. Occupying a curvaceous…

  • Djerbahood

    Djerbahood

    Djerba

    In 2014, 150 artists from 30 countries descended on Erriadh to collaborate on an ambitious street-art project. The result was 250 vividly coloured…

  • HARA SGHIRA ER RIADH, TUNISIA - JANUARY 3 2017: Ghriba synagogue (Djerba Synagogue). Interior. Hara Seghira (Er-Riadh) jewish village near Houmt Souk town. Tunisia. Northern Africa; Shutterstock ID 694868872; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Tunisia Destination Page image update

    El Ghriba

    Djerba

    The most important synagogue on Djerba and the oldest in Tunisia, this 19th-century building is in a white compound 1km south of the medina. Pass through…

  • Parc Djerba Explore

    Parc Djerba Explore

    Djerba

    Three wildly disparate attractions – a museum of Islamic art, a heritage village and a reptile park – are on offer at this strange tourist attraction next…

  • Musée de Guellala

    Musée de Guellala

    Djerba

    This whitewashed complex sits in a commanding position at the top of a hill 2km east of Guellala on the road to Cedouikech. Inside, a well-intentioned but…

  • Marché Central

    Marché Central

    Djerba

    The daily auction at the fish market takes place late mornings in the northeast corner of the Marché Central. Auctioneers command attention as they…

  • Plage Sidi Mahrès

    Plage Sidi Mahrès

    Djerba

    This long sweep of golden sand with its gently breaking surf is Djerba's greatest attraction. It begins east of the low-lying Ras Remel Peninsula, which…

  • Borj Ghazi Mustapha

    Borj Ghazi Mustapha

    Djerba

    Built in the 13th-century by the Aragonese, this fort was captured by the Ottomans in 1560 and has been allowed to slowly crumble in recent times – be…

Exploring the Berber towns and culture of Tunisia

Feb 19, 2019 • 7 min read

