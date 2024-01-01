Built in the 13th-century by the Aragonese, this fort was captured by the Ottomans in 1560 and has been allowed to slowly crumble in recent times – be careful when exploring and don't rely on the protective barriers, which aren't well maintained. Interpretative labels are in French and Arabic only.
Borj Ghazi Mustapha
Djerba
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Djerba Traditional Heritage Museum
0.29 MILES
Good things often come in small packages, and that is certainly the case at this modestly sized but extremely impressive museum. Occupying a curvaceous…
4.38 MILES
In 2014, 150 artists from 30 countries descended on Erriadh to collaborate on an ambitious street-art project. The result was 250 vividly coloured…
4.83 MILES
The most important synagogue on Djerba and the oldest in Tunisia, this 19th-century building is in a white compound 1km south of the medina. Pass through…
11.55 MILES
Three wildly disparate attractions – a museum of Islamic art, a heritage village and a reptile park – are on offer at this strange tourist attraction next…
0.64 MILES
The daily auction at the fish market takes place late mornings in the northeast corner of the Marché Central. Auctioneers command attention as they…
7.63 MILES
This long sweep of golden sand with its gently breaking surf is Djerba's greatest attraction. It begins east of the low-lying Ras Remel Peninsula, which…
10.44 MILES
This whitewashed complex sits in a commanding position at the top of a hill 2km east of Guellala on the road to Cedouikech. Inside, a well-intentioned but…
26.5 MILES
The Roman port of Gightis, 20km south of El Jorf on the back road from Medenine, is one of Tunisia’s least-visited ancient sites. Established by the…
Nearby Djerba attractions
1. Djerba Traditional Heritage Museum
0.29 MILES
Good things often come in small packages, and that is certainly the case at this modestly sized but extremely impressive museum. Occupying a curvaceous…
0.32 MILES
Houmt Souk’s busy little fishing port is at the northern end of Ave Habib Bourguiba, about a 25-minute walk from town. Early mornings are the busiest and…
3. Zaouia & Mosque of Sidi Brahim El Jemni
0.47 MILES
This 17th-century tomb of local saint Sidi Brahim is located in a compound with a mosque of the same name. It's one of the town's major landmarks.
0.51 MILES
Designed in the Djerban style and used by followers of the Maliki school of Islam, this mosque is one of the town's major landmarks.
0.64 MILES
The daily auction at the fish market takes place late mornings in the northeast corner of the Marché Central. Auctioneers command attention as they…
4.38 MILES
In 2014, 150 artists from 30 countries descended on Erriadh to collaborate on an ambitious street-art project. The result was 250 vividly coloured…
4.83 MILES
The most important synagogue on Djerba and the oldest in Tunisia, this 19th-century building is in a white compound 1km south of the medina. Pass through…
7.63 MILES
This long sweep of golden sand with its gently breaking surf is Djerba's greatest attraction. It begins east of the low-lying Ras Remel Peninsula, which…