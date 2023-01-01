The Roman port of Gightis, 20km south of El Jorf on the back road from Medenine, is one of Tunisia’s least-visited ancient sites. Established by the Phoenicians, Gightis became a busy port during Roman times, exporting gold, ivory and slaves delivered by trans-Saharan caravans. Most of the buildings date from the 2nd century AD and are spread around the ancient capitol and forum. The site lay buried until the early 20th century and is largely undeveloped.

It’s a good spot for a stroll, with clumps of palms and acacia trees dotting the coast above the gleaming waters of the Gulf of Bou Grara. Don’t worry if the site appears closed – the guardian lives opposite and will emerge.