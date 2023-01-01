Medenine’s only attraction is its well-preserved ksar (fortified granary). It can seem as if every square inch of every ghorfa (long, barrel-vaulted grain store) surrounding the courtyard is covered with souvenirs, ceramics and carpets on sale for visiting tourists, but it makes for lively photos. It was built by the Ouergherma federation in the 17th century following the decision to leave the mountain stronghold of Ghomrassen and assert authority over the plains.

The ksar is another of those used for Star Wars location shoots in The Phantom Menace. Head here if you want to see where Qui-Gon tested Anakin Skywalker for the dreaded midi-chlorians.