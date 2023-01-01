Ksar Mgabla

This small ksar (traditional fortified granary) is a good place to start your exploration of the ksour, although much of the 15th-century facade is no longer intact. It does, however, retain glimpses of its original character which can be lacking in some of the more heavily restored ksour, and its courtyards are still sometimes used by locals to hold livestock. It's about 2km from the town centre and takes about one hour to walk up here from the centre of Tatatouine.