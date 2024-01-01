Ksar Ouled Debbab

Southern Tunisia

LoginSave

This huge ksar (traditional fortified granary) sits on a low hill just east of the modern village of Debbab. It was occupied until several years ago, and most of the buildings are still in good condition. There’s a sealed road leading up to the entrance gate from Debbab; the walk takes about 20 minutes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ksar Ouled Soltane is a fortified granary, or ksar, located in the Tataouine district in southern Tunisia. The ksar is spread out over two courtyards, each of which has a perimeter of multi-story vaulted granary cellars, or ghorfas. Like other ksour (plural of ksar) created by North African Berber communities, Ksar Ouled Soltane is located on a hilltop, to help protect it from raiding parties in previous centuries.

    Ksar Oued Soltane

    9.55 MILES

    The ghorfas (long, barrel-vaulted rooms built to store grain) of Ksar Ouled Soltane rise a dizzying four storeys around two courtyards and are one of…

  • Ksar Ezzahra, Tataouine, southern Tunisia; Shutterstock ID 671436523; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Tunisia Destination Page image update

    Ksar Ezzahra

    11.32 MILES

    This is a relatively little visited ksar (Berber fortified granary), which is a shame because it almost rivals Oued Soltane as the best in the region. It…

  • Ksar Joumaa

    Ksar Joumaa

    27.24 MILES

    Joumaa is as good a ksar (Berber granary) as you could hope to find, with a splendid remote setting. It's almost a street of ghorfas (grain stores) at the…

  • Ksar Haddada

    Ksar Haddada

    16.35 MILES

    Ksar Haddada draws a steady stream of visitors who marvel at its maze of small alleyways and courtyards. It became a place of pilgrimage for Star Wars…

  • Ksar Jelidet

    Ksar Jelidet

    8.62 MILES

    This expansive ruined complex of ghorfas (long, barrel-vaulted rooms built to store grain) overlooks the road out of town on the southern edge of the…

  • Musée Memoire de la Terre

    Musée Memoire de la Terre

    3.82 MILES

    The parched and barren landscape around Tataouine can seem ancient, and it doesn't take a lot of imagination to picture dinosaurs wandering the area. This…

  • Ksar Mgabla

    Ksar Mgabla

    4.68 MILES

    This small ksar (traditional fortified granary) is a good place to start your exploration of the ksour, although much of the 15th-century facade is no…

View more attractions

Nearby Southern Tunisia attractions

1. Musée Memoire de la Terre

3.82 MILES

The parched and barren landscape around Tataouine can seem ancient, and it doesn't take a lot of imagination to picture dinosaurs wandering the area. This…

2. Ksar Mgabla

4.68 MILES

This small ksar (traditional fortified granary) is a good place to start your exploration of the ksour, although much of the 15th-century facade is no…

3. Ksar Jelidet

8.62 MILES

This expansive ruined complex of ghorfas (long, barrel-vaulted rooms built to store grain) overlooks the road out of town on the southern edge of the…

4. Ksar Oued Soltane

9.55 MILES

The ghorfas (long, barrel-vaulted rooms built to store grain) of Ksar Ouled Soltane rise a dizzying four storeys around two courtyards and are one of…

5. Ksar Ezzahra

11.32 MILES

This is a relatively little visited ksar (Berber fortified granary), which is a shame because it almost rivals Oued Soltane as the best in the region. It…

6. Ksar Haddada

16.35 MILES

Ksar Haddada draws a steady stream of visitors who marvel at its maze of small alleyways and courtyards. It became a place of pilgrimage for Star Wars…

7. Ksar Joumaa

27.24 MILES

Joumaa is as good a ksar (Berber granary) as you could hope to find, with a splendid remote setting. It's almost a street of ghorfas (grain stores) at the…