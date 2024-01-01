This huge ksar (traditional fortified granary) sits on a low hill just east of the modern village of Debbab. It was occupied until several years ago, and most of the buildings are still in good condition. There’s a sealed road leading up to the entrance gate from Debbab; the walk takes about 20 minutes.
Ksar Ouled Debbab
Southern Tunisia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.55 MILES
The ghorfas (long, barrel-vaulted rooms built to store grain) of Ksar Ouled Soltane rise a dizzying four storeys around two courtyards and are one of…
11.32 MILES
This is a relatively little visited ksar (Berber fortified granary), which is a shame because it almost rivals Oued Soltane as the best in the region. It…
27.24 MILES
Joumaa is as good a ksar (Berber granary) as you could hope to find, with a splendid remote setting. It's almost a street of ghorfas (grain stores) at the…
16.35 MILES
Ksar Haddada draws a steady stream of visitors who marvel at its maze of small alleyways and courtyards. It became a place of pilgrimage for Star Wars…
8.62 MILES
This expansive ruined complex of ghorfas (long, barrel-vaulted rooms built to store grain) overlooks the road out of town on the southern edge of the…
3.82 MILES
The parched and barren landscape around Tataouine can seem ancient, and it doesn't take a lot of imagination to picture dinosaurs wandering the area. This…
4.68 MILES
This small ksar (traditional fortified granary) is a good place to start your exploration of the ksour, although much of the 15th-century facade is no…
Nearby Southern Tunisia attractions
