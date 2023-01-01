Ksar Haddada draws a steady stream of visitors who marvel at its maze of small alleyways and courtyards. It became a place of pilgrimage for Star Wars fans following its appearance in The Phantom Menace – it was one of the locations that stood in for the slave quarters where Anakin Skywalker grew up, and it's an atmospheric place, even for those who hate the prequel trilogy.

Note that the ksar owners keep a large collection of sad-looking chained animals that some visitors may find depressing.

You can just about get to Ksar Haddada by public transport via Ghomrassen, but for all intents and purposes, you need your own vehicle.